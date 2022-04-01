Two Blaine County employees are set to face off in the May Democratic primary to determine the party’s candidate for county clerk.
Running for the position are the incumbent clerk, Stephen McDougall Graham—who was unanimously appointed by the Blaine County Board of Commissioners earlier this year following the retirement of longtime Clerk JoLynn Drage—and Gretchen Stinnett, the deputy auditor for the clerk’s office.
Drage, a Democrat, retired in late 2021 after serving in the elected position for nearly 15 years.
The official title for the position is clerk of the District Court.
McDougall Graham currently handles multiple responsibilities, serving not only as clerk of the District Court, but also clerk for the Blaine County Board of Commissioners, chief budget officer for the county, county recorder and chief election official. The position is also responsible for grants and indigent and veterans’ services.
“Its an incredibly important role,” said McDougall Graham. “This primary is a great opportunity to bring awareness to what the office does.”
McDougall Graham, who is finishing his predecessor’s four-year term that expires in January 2023, must run for election in the November 2022 general election to retain his position. The upcoming primary election will be the first in nearly 15 years in which the clerk’s office has been contested.
With all the heavy responsibilities that come with the clerk’s office, McDougall Graham believes that the workload is where he and his team thrive.
“I’m the kind of person that the more I have to do, the better I am at doing it,” he said. “It’s a lot of responsibility for one office, and that’s why I have a staff of 20 people, and I’m so fortunate to inherit them from my predecessor.”
The job requires expertise in a multitude of areas, McDougall Graham said.
“I think that you have to have a very broad skill set, and that’s something I have,” he said. “You have to know the right questions to ask and have to make sure you surround yourself with the most qualified and smartest people that you know. Also, to be totally committed to doing things the right way.”
Stinnett, who currently works just 10 feet away from her opponent in the primary, believes that her expertise in the office and her ties to the Wood River Valley give her an advantage in the race.
“My goal is upholding the confidence in the community,” she said. “I’ve been working very hard to uphold financial confidence for the last 25 years here, and our primary goal is to maintain that and to maintain the integrity of the county’s finances.”
Stinnett, who has spent 25 years training in nearly every position at the clerk’s office, believes that training gives her the necessary skills to ensure she is totally prepared for the top position.
“My experience in audits and budgeting for the last 25 years is pretty extensive, and that gives me a great perspective on the position,” she said. “I’ve trained to know exactly how to handle these positions and make adjustments and future plans as needed.”
Both candidates are committed to upholding financial responsibility and to maintain transparency in the county’s budget and elections, they said.
The Democratic primary will be held May 17. ￼
