An employee with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Steve Harkins said Wednesday.
The sheriff said he does not believe any other staff members have been exposed to the virus. He did not provide further details about the employee’s position within the sheriff’s office.
“Our staff is, for the most part, healthy and working,” Harkins said in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express. “I believe this is due to all the necessary precautions we put in place very early on.”
In the second week of March, before the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Blaine County, the sheriff’s office implemented a number of operational changes. The county jail stopped accepting new prisoners sent by neighboring counties or the state, suspended inmate programs and in-person visits, and began screening incoming inmates for COVID-19 symptoms.
Several hand sanitizer dispensers were installed throughout the public safety building for staff, Harkins said. Deputies no longer respond to medical calls unless the call involves a life-saving emergency, such as a situation with CPR in progress.
