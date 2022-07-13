Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury and former County Commissioner Sarah Michael are fighting a lawsuit from Boise businessman and landowner Michael Boren, who took them and two others to court last month for defamation.
Boren, 59, the co-founder of tech company Clearwater Analytics, filed a conditional-use permit application in 2021 to officially recognize a portion of his 480-acre cattle ranch near Stanley as a private airstrip.
Custer County Planning and Zoning commissioners approved Boren’s permit for his private airstrip on May 6, 2021, under the condition that it would be used for “limited” personal and emergency flights and would not expand. Custer County commissioners upheld the P&Z decision in a 3-0 vote in August.
Hell Roaring Ranch sits to the west of state Highway 75 on a scenic easement within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, about 15 miles south of Stanley. The property includes a $1.1 million private aircraft hangar, according to a report from ICF Builder Magazine.
In his defamation suit filed in 7th District Court on May 23, Boren claimed that Fosbury, Michael and others coordinated a “smear campaign” to spread lies to the media and public about his landing strip, harming his reputation and opening his family up to death threats and “ridicule within the community and state.”
“Left with no options, Boren has resolved to repair his reputation in the courts,” Boren’s attorney, Thomas Banducci, wrote in a complaint and demand for jury trial.
In the complaint, Boren alleged that Fosbury had used his influence as a commissioner to hold “closed-door meetings” with U.S. Forest Service representatives with the intent of blocking the airstrip approval.
Boren also alleged through his attorney that Fosbury defamed him by writing in an email to an Army Corps of Engineers representative that Boren “had lied” and misrepresented previous construction activity on his pasture as irrigation improvements and not airstrip construction.
Michael—a former county commissioner and a current North Blaine County Fire District commissioner—is listed as a defendant in Boren’s suit because she spearheaded an opposition group called the “Advocates for the Sawtooth NRA,” which was endorsed by Fosbury and Blaine County commissioners, the suit says.
In June 2021, members of the advocacy group penned an unsuccessful appeal to the Custer County P&Z claiming that Boren had violated FAA regulations and the Endangered Species Act, that his property’s fuel-storage tank violated the Clean Water Act, that he failed to obtain proper permitting for his septic system and that he had misled the government into believing that he was building an irrigation system instead of an airstrip on his pasture in order to keep the “airport” secret.
Boren is further suing a group of numerous unnamed defendants listed as “[John or Jane] Does 1-20” for making disparaging statements. According to his 21-page complaint, he is seeking a declaratory judgment from Judge Stevan Thompson to rule three main statements “defamatory” and therefore unprotected by the First Amendment.
Boren had to seek a jury trial to recover damages “equal to the amounts” that he has expended in attempting to preserve his reputation, “as well as general damages in an amount to be proved at trial,” Banducci wrote.
Airstrip use, classification disputed
Since public hearings began, Boren has asserted that he has a right through Idaho’s Right to Farm Act to use his landing strip for agricultural purposes and that opponents have no proof that his helicopter—a Eurocopter AS350 “Squirrel” helicopter, according to its N-number—has been used for non-agricultural purposes.
At earlier P&Z meetings at the Challis Community Event Center and in written comments, airstrip critics, including the Blaine County commissioners, argued that planes flying in and out would disrupt the SNRA wilderness. At one such meeting in April 2021, Boren told commissioners that his intent was only to register his landing strip for non-public emergency use in case a pilot “lost an engine or had a serious problem in the air” or an air ambulance needed to land.
Boren has also repeatedly refuted claims made by the public that his pasture landing area was a built-out “airport.”
“We didn’t build an airport. ... We land in an irrigated pasture,” Boren said at the meeting, adding that he was “fully aware that people can have a ranch, and do a really good job with it, without having to use aircraft.
“But I’m not one of those people. The way I do [ranching], I need [the helicopter],” he said.
According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, the landing area on Boren’s property—listed as “Hell Roaring Ranch Airport”—was used for 12 takeoffs and landings in the past week, including three round-trip flights to Boise and an 80-minute circle around Hell Roaring Ranch.
Speech constitutionally protected, defendants say
Both Michael and Fosbury filed motions to dismiss Boren’s complaint last week through their separate attorneys—Deborah Ferguson, representing Michael, and Michael Elia, representing Fosbury—along with accompanying analysis in support of those motions.
In Ferguson’s memorandum, she argued that Michael’s opposition to Boren’s permit application “for a private airport on his ranch” was shared by hundreds of members of the public and that her testimony to county commissioners was “absolutely” protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the Idaho Constitution.
“Mr. Boren’s permit application was a matter of considerable public concern and controversy and vigorously opposed by many citizens, including Ms. Michael, the co-defendants and others,” Ferguson wrote. “In fact, in the very short public comment period which began on March 18 and ended March 25, 2021, over 639 people provided their opinion on Mr. Boren’s application for an airport within the SNRA to the P&Z.”
Ferguson further argued that Boren did not specify how statements made by Michael constituted defamation—or when, where and to whom they were said—and instead “made sweeping generalizations” about what he perceived as defamation.
“This case was brought to chill and to punish Ms. Michael for her participation in a public governmental process, and as such it is subject to early dismissal … As she is immune from this lawsuit, Ms. Michael is entitled to a prompt dismissal and the recovery of her fees and costs under Idaho Code, as the suit is unreasonable and frivolous,” Ferguson wrote.
Ferguson also included an analysis of Michael’s written and oral testimony delivered to the P&Z and county commissioners last year, writing that there was “nothing remotely defamatory” about Michael’s statements, including a summary of her experience coming to the Sawtooth Valley and Custer County for 50 years.
Ferguson added that Boren himself and the P&Z had characterized the ranch’s airstrip as an “airport” and concluded that his defamation lawsuit represented abuse of the legal system.
“There is a special name for this type of frivolous lawsuit and others like it that attempt to chill participation in the public process. They are called SLAPP [Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation] suits,” she wrote. “To be clear, the objective of SLAPP suits is not to win them, but to use litigation to intimidate an opponents’ exercise of rights of petitioning and speech.”
Elia made several of the same claims as Ferguson, writing that Fosbury’s statements were protected by law because they were made in “quasi-judicial proceedings” and that his speech did not directly cause Boren’s alleged injuries.
He also argued that Boren’s airstrip is an “airport,” as Custer County code defines an airport as “any runway, land area, or other facility designed or used either publicly or privately by any person for the landing and taking off of aircraft, including all necessary taxiways, aircraft storage … hangers and other necessary buildings.”
“Ultimately, [Boren] is not entitled to damages because Defendant Fosbury and members of the public-at-large disagree with his use, and prior use, of his airstrip and exercised their due process right to express that disagreement,” Elia wrote. “Plaintiff’s claims should be dismissed with prejudice.”
Boren and his attorneys will have have an opportunity to respond to the motions to dismiss.
