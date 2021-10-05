Blaine County Chief Public Defender Justin McCarthy has stepped down from his role after more than two years in service, Prosecuting Attorney Matt Fredback confirmed Tuesday.
McCarthy was hired by the Blaine County commissioners in April 2019 as the county’s first-ever chief public defender and began his position the following month. His experience in immigration law was a key factor in his hiring, the commissioners stated at the time.
McCarthy, a native of Idaho Falls, previously served as a regional conflict attorney in Fort Pierce, Florida, representing indigent clients in a variety of criminal cases. Before that, he worked as a river rafting guide and a snowboard instructor in Oregon.
The county is currently advertising in search of someone to fill the role.
