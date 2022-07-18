Windy conditions and low humidity prompted the National Weather Service on Monday to issue the first red flag warning of the season for southern Blaine County and much of eastern Idaho.
The warning—indicating imminent threat of wildfire—is in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
Locally, the warning covers the southern half of Blaine County bounded by US-26/US-93 to the west and Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge to the south. Other affected areas include the Snake River Plain and Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Wind gusts could reach 45 mph and humidity levels could drop as low as 7% on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Fire grows along Salmon River
Meanwhile, around 4 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service reported a 300-acre wildfire burning along both sides of the North Fork Salmon River in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
The fire had grown to 1,000 acres as of Monday morning and had closed off Salmon River Road, according to federal incident management system InciWeb.
Eighty-three crew members and four helicopters were on scene fighting the blaze, which is currently 0% contained, the Forest Service said.
The cause remains undetermined, according to Inciweb.
