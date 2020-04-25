Blaine County leaders say they hope a new location-based survey will help first responders and epidemiologists better track the spread of COVID-19 in the Wood River Valley.
The voluntary online survey lets county residents report whether and when they or others in their household have tested positive for coronavirus, had symptoms of coronavirus or had contact with someone who had the virus. The confidential survey, which uses the county’s GIS services, also includes questions about underlying health conditions and whether people in the home are self-isolating or quarantining.
The data will be used by EMS and law enforcement agencies, giving first responders insight into the COVID-19 status of people at locations they respond to. The information may also be used by epidemiologists to track where and when the virus has spread in the community, according to a statement from the county.
“It may feel like an invasion of privacy in the midst of an already difficult time, but if people are willing to participate, the information will help further protect emergency responders during this continued crisis,” Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman said in the county’s statement.
The details of exactly how and how often first responders will use the survey data haven’t been worked out yet, Bateman told the Idaho Mountain Express.
“We’re in new terrain,” Bateman said, but added that he supports anything that allows him to better protect the people who work for him.
The information from the survey may also be used by public health officials, according to Dr. Terry O’Connor, medical director for the Blaine County Ambulance District.
“Survey data can inform me and my public health partners if we need to enhance and expand our testing efforts to stay ahead of the threat of a future outbreak,” O’Connor said in a statement.
Individual survey results will be kept by the county for a year in a password-protected file, according to the announcement. Chris Corwin, disaster services coordinator for Blaine County, told the Idaho Mountain Express that the survey will be open for an indefinite period of time.
“We’ll continue to use this as long as we feel that coronavirus is still a threat to our community,” Corwin said.
The survey is available at arcg.is/1GT0SP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
They should have been tracking this from day one not 2 months later. I get the impression that the information gathered will not be made public. right???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In