Blaine County will hold a second virtual town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss COVID-19 and the economy, the county announced Monday.
The event will take place online at 6:30 p.m.
The panelists are Jacob Greenberg, chairman of the Blaine County commissioners; Dr. Terry O’Connor, medical director of the Blaine County Ambulance District and an emergency medicine physician at St. Luke’s Wood River; Logan Hudson, Public Health Division administrator for the South Central Public Health District; Harry Griffith, executive director of Sun Valley Economic Development; and Aimée Christensen, executive director of the Sun Valley Institute.
The town hall will include a panel discussion and a question and answer session. The discussion and Q&A will be facilitated by Blaine County Public Information Officer Larry Schoen and Blaine County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin.
People who wish to attend the town hall must register online before the meeting. The link for registration can be found on the Blaine County website, under the COVID-19 Updates & FAQs section. (Click here to go there directly.) After signing up, registrants will receive an email with instructions for how to connect online or over the phone.
Questions can be submitted during the event through the webinar online chat feature, or in advance to townhall@co.blaine.id.us.
Online participation is limited to 1,000 connections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In