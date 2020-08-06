The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees voted Thursday night to implement a hybrid learning plan at the start of the school year, in which students will attend school two days a week.
The trustees voted unanimously to implement the plan, though Trustee Amber Larna said she would prefer to see schools reopen for all students five days a week. The board was not scheduled to vote on the matter at their Thursday meeting, but amended the agenda at the start of the meeting to allow a vote.
“All of us would like to be in a position where we could go back to where we were or at the very least [bring all students back into the classroom five days a week],” Board Chairman Keith Roark said. “But I don’t think we have the conditions right now that could possibly justify [that plan].”
A new version of the district’s hybrid plan approved Thursday calls for students to attend school two days a week. Those with last names in the first half of the alphabet will attend on Monday and Wednesday and the remainder will attend on Tuesday and Thursday. Student will be expected to participate in online learning on the days they aren’t physically in school—including Fridays, when teachers will have the chance to provide additional help to students who need assistance.
A previous version of the plan called for students in kindergarten through fifth grade to attend school five days a week, with staggered start times throughout elementary schools. In the latest version of the plan, all students will attend two days a week.
“I look at it as a path to [getting all students back in the classroom],” said Trustee Lara Stone. “And my fear is if we do what we’re seeing all over the country, that we start too strong at first, we end up [in an entirely remote learning model].”
Larna, who ultimately voted to implement the hybrid plan along with her fellow board members, said she would prefer to see all students back in the classroom five days a week with safety precautions in place, citing concerns about child care, the economic consequences of remote learning for families, and the quality of education that students will receive under the hybrid model.
“I think it’s really important that we’re safe right now, but being safe can also mean that we’re living a little bit in this new world of masks and washing our hands, et cetera,” Larna said. “I don’t want to come off as being ignorant or that I’m not aware of how serious this is, but I’m trying to be realistic in what our lives really do look like right now.”
Roark said he appreciated Larna’s concerns, but “could never in good conscience” vote to bring all students back to school five days a week, noting that Blaine County is still reporting new cases of COVID-19.
“I think that we would be throwing caution to the wind and hoping that things work out without really having a sufficient basis for our belief,” Roark said.
Blaine County schools are scheduled to resume on Sept. 8.
Other school board news
Also on Thursday, Stone was named vice chairwoman of the board. The previous vice chairwoman, Kelly Green, resigned from the board earlier this week.
