A pattern of smaller Pacific storms that moved through central Idaho last month boosted local snowpack totals from 73% of normal on April 1 to 100% of normal on May 1, according to data from eight automated weather stations in Blaine County.
The news—shared by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center on Monday while severe thunderstorms swept through the Wood River Valley—prompted celebration on social media.
“Prayers are slowly being answered,” one Facebook user wrote underneath a map posted by the Avalanche Center depicting 104% of normal snowpack totals in the Wood River Valley. “Bring on the H20,” another user commented.
Higher elevations between Ketchum and Stanley received about up to a foot of snow on Monday and Tuesday, with Galena Lodge picking up eight inches overnight into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. By Wednesday, local snowpack had increased to 116% of average, according to the county’s snow-telemetry sites monitored by the National Resources Conservation Service.
At the Chocolate Gulch site north of Ketchum, the NRCS recorded 190% of normal snowpack totals on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Galena Summit was seeing 123% of normal snowpack; Hyndman Creek near Pioneer Yurt, 126%; and Trail Creek Summit east of Sun Valley, 105%.
But the question remains: will the late-season precipitation be enough to offset long-term drought conditions in the Wood River Valley?
According to three regional hydrologists, cooler temperatures in April helped preserve the valley’s upper-elevation snowpack, but the snow-water equivalent—the theoretical depth of water contained in melted snowpack, indicating the total water supply available in a watershed—is still nowhere close to where it should have been in late March.
“No doubt, April [helped] limit the extent of the water shortages,” Danny Tappa, hydrologist with the NRCS-Idaho Snow Survey, told the Express. “Temperatures were cold, like 5 to 8 degrees [Fahrenheit] cooler for the month than normal. Importantly, though, we did not reach the seasonal snowpack peak, and a big chunk of snow-water was missed around the peak. This leads us to believe that total seasonal runoff will still be a fair amount below normal.”
Hydrologist David Hoekema with the Idaho Department of Water Resources agreed.
“Precipitation in the in the Big Wood Basin has only been only 56% of what is normal since January 1. April moisture was above average, but not near enough to make up for the precipitation deficit from January through March,” he said. “Precipitation deficit in the mountains around the Big Wood Basin is on the order of 2 to 8 inches.”
“We should be very clear that the snow-water equivalent only reached 12 inches, whereas in an average year the snowpack typically is 15.1 inches,” Hoekema continued. “This means that snowpack never exceeded 80% of normal.”
Based on models from the Northwest River Forecast Center, Hoekema said, the snow and rain showers in April increased the forecasted runoff for the Big Wood below Magic Reservoir by 10,000 acre-feet, bringing the total water supply for the basin to 141,000 acre feet—about half of the supply needed to meet summer agricultural demands.
“There is about a 6% probability that the area around the Big Wood River basin could recover from drought in the next two months. We need a lot more precipitation for drought recovery to be possible,” Hoekema said. “Even the probability of recovering from drought in 2023 is only about 34%.”
Drought increases hold on Blaine County
On Thursday, April 28, federal monitoring by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that “extreme” drought has replaced “severe” drought in eastern Blaine County. The “extreme” drought area—the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s second-worst classification after “exceptional” drought—now includes Triumph and much of the Pioneer Range, spanning north-south from Trail Creek Summit to Craters of the Moon.
The April 28 update also showed that drought in Idaho is currently more widespread and serious than it was at this same point last year. Last week, 63% of Idaho was in “severe,” “extreme” or “exceptional” drought, up from 36% in early March and 9% last year.
Hoekema attributed the worsening drought in Blaine County to “very low soil moisture and lack of precipitation” in the Pioneer Mountains. Recent snow and rain since April 28 could prompt the U.S. Drought Monitor to scale back the “extreme” drought area to “severe,” he noted.
“However, there is a three-year moisture deficit in the basin, so the [U.S. Drought Monitor] author has to balance short-term moisture with long-term deficits,” he said.
Hydrologist Link Crawford, who works for the National Weather Service out of Pocatello, said that below-average streamflow conditions and below-average soil moisture are two indicators that can reflect worsening drought.
“It is true that a lot of the NRCS’s SNOTEL gauges that track snow in the mountains are above average right now. One has to look at the bigger picture, though,” he said.
On Monday, U.S. Geological Survey data showed that flows on the Big Wood River in Ketchum and Hailey were well below average, flowing at 39% and 49% of normal, respectively. In Bellevue, the Big Wood was flowing at just 282 cubic feet per second, or 41% of average.
The NRCS also reported very low soil moisture in the Big Wood basin this week: 53% saturation at a 20-inch depth, compared to the average 68% saturation.
“The low soil moisture for this time of year is likely also directly tied to the cool temperatures and delayed snowmelt during April, since soil moisture is primarily derived from melting snow this time of year,” Tappa said.
On April 29, Gov. Little approved an emergency drought declaration for 34 counties in central and southern Idaho—including Blaine County—issued by Idaho Department of Water Resources director Gary Spackman.
The order was based on below-average snow water equivalent levels, streamflow forecasts “between 25 and 75% of median” and a high probability that reservoirs will not fill this summer, according to a department press release. The declaration will help agricultural water users cope with drought by allowing “temporary changes in the point of diversion, place of use, and purpose of use for valid, existing water rights” for the rest of the growing season, it said.
“An emergency drought declaration may also help with eligibility requirements for federal drought assistance,” the department stated.
Kristy Molyneux, a farmer and rancher operating out of the Bellevue Triangle, said in a Wednesday interview that she’s noticed several local pastures being planted with more drought-tolerant grains, such as barley, this spring.
“Because of the drought this year and because of the drought last year, I think there will probably be more grains planted this season—shorter-season grains that require less water demand,” she said.
Crawford said one piece of good news is that to the stubborn high-pressure mass of air sitting over Idaho in February and March has departed, ushering in the possibility of new storms in May.
“The persistent ridge that pushed the storm track north into northern Idaho and Canada from January through March is definitely gone,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
NO! We will burn though it with so much greed ! Humans have learned nothing . They care more about of your wearing a mask than the environment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In