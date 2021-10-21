A man in his 50s died last week in Blaine County from complications of COVID-19, the South Central Public Health District reported Wednesday.
The man had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized, the Health District reported. He was deemed fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in February, the district stated.
The death was the 24th fatality linked to COVID-19 in Blaine County, including one last week.
By Wednesday, 2,977 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Blaine County, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The case count increased by 20 in a two-day span.
The county’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 53.4 on Wednesday, down slightly since Monday but still elevated compared to the late spring and summer, Health and Welfare data shows. This year, it peaked at 81.9 in January. It dropped to zero in early June.
On Wednesday, the Health District was monitoring 193 confirmed and 22 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County, a rise from recent weeks but down slightly since the beginning of this week.
The Health District rated Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 as “critical” on Thursday, when it updated its bi-weekly risk assessments for the eight counties it serves. The “critical” rating is the highest of the four risk levels used by the district.
The seven other counties in the district—including neighboring Camas and Lincoln counties—were also rated in the “critical” category.
Statewide, the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 residents is trending downward. It was 48.7 on Wednesday, after reaching a high for the recent surge of 83.3 in mid-September.
The state recorded 1,549 new COVID-19 cases in Idaho on Wednesday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 281,470. The state has recorded 3,346 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Idaho health-care facilities are still operating under crisis standards of care because of high numbers of patients, meaning that care can be delayed or can be substandard because of limited capacity and resources.
Nationally, COVID-19 cases are also trending downward. On Wednesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded approximately 80,000 new cases. During the surge that started in the summer, the number peaked at approximately 190,000 in late August, CDC data shows. The number of new daily cases had dropped below 15,000 in late June.
