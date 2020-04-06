Blaine County leaders and public health officials will answer community members’ questions about COVID-19 in a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night.
The meeting, which was announced Monday afternoon, will take place online at 6:30 p.m. on April 8. It's scheduled to last about an hour.
The panelists slated for the event are Blaine County Commission Chairman Jacob Greenberg, Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins, Blaine County Ambulance District Medical Director Dr. Terry O’Connor, and Logan Hudson, public health division administrator for the South Central Public Health District.
The event will include a panel discussion to provide the latest COVID-19 updates and a question-and-answer session. The question and answer period will be facilitated by Blaine County Public Information Officer Larry Schoen and Blaine County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin.
Those who plan to attend the virtual town hall meeting can register online before the meeting on Blaine County’s website, under the COVID-19 Updates and FAQs section. After submitting their name and email address, registrants will receive an email invitation with instructions for how to connect to the meeting online or by phone.
Questions can be submitted during the event through the online chat feature. Members of the public can also send questions in advance to townhall@co.blaine.id.us.
Online participation will be limited to one thousand connections.
Coming out from under their beds long enough for a meeting. How nice!
