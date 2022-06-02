The Blaine County Historical Museum is now open for the 2022 season through Oct. 31, 2022.
The museum's newest exhibit, "In Pursuit of the Mountains," will highlight the area's history in mountaineering. The exhibit will also explore the history and motivations behind local mountain expeditions and efforts in conservation.
Topics to be covered in the exhibit include the first ascents and surveys of local mountains, the U.S. Forest Service, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps' camps in the area.
Many of mountaineering's pioneers will be featured, such as Robert and Miriam Underhill, who were world-renowned mountain climbers in the 1930s. The BCHM has partnered with the SNRA and the Forest Service for some artifacts on loan in the display. This exhibit will be featured through the 2022 season.
The BCHM will be offering other events through the summer and fall highlighting the Mountaineering Exhibit.
Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday- Saturday; 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. The museum is located at 218 N. Main Street in Hailey. Admission is free, and private museum tours can be arranged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In