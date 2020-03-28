The raw numbers may pale compared to major cities, but Blaine County had the nation’s highest concentration of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation yesterday, according to data compiled by the New York Times.
And, its calculation is an underestimate.
As of Friday morning, the community the paper calls Hailey, Idaho—which corresponds with the entirety of Blaine County—had 2.82 cases of the disease per thousand people, assuming 82 cases and 29,000 people. New York City’s metro area—the largest epicenter of the American outbreak—had 43,016 cases spread across 20 million people, or 2.15 cases per thousand.
Blaine County doesn’t have 29,000 people, though. Sun Valley Economic Development put the number at 22,212 in its 2019 profile of the region. The U.S. Census Bureau says 23,021 as of July 1, 2019, its most recent count. And here, as everywhere, case-counts continue to rise. Friday morning’s 82 cases grew to 98 by Friday evening, according to the South Central Public Health District.
That data puts Blaine County’s caseload between 4.25 and 4.41 per 1,000 residents, approaching the 4.59 cases per thousand residents infected in the original epicenter, Wuhan, China.
In areas this small, these sorts of analyses can fluctuate wildly with little input. And, as the Times freely admits, variations in the rate and availability of testing makes accurate comparisons difficult. Given the limitations and time-lag of testing, there’s every reason to believe there are more cases out there than there are lab-confirmed tests in every corner of the country.
So, what do you do with that information? “Take this seriously,” according to a group of eight St. Luke’s Wood River emergency physicians. Self-isolate and abide by the shelter-in-place order designed to stem the spread of the disease.
“We want you to know, given the community spread, that you should not wait for the test or test result,” Drs. Terry O’Connor, Malie Kopplin, Deb Robertson, Jim Torres, Brock Bemis, Keith Sivertson, Terry Ahern and Brent Russell wrote in a letter to the Idaho Mountain Express published Wednesday. “There are measures you can take now to protect yourself, your family, friends, neighbors and way of life. Self-isolate. Don’t leave the Wood River Valley to recreate elsewhere. It’s well known that we have a very high rate of infection; 5B plates are not going to be welcomed outside of Blaine County. Moab and Twin Falls don’t need our virus. Stay home. Save lives.”
As serious as some take there are many others who just don’t care. It was extremely strange to here that bigwood roofing took there employees to Rupert to do roofs with no regard to the public safety there. That’s only 1 example of the complete disrespect that many in our community are showing for others. Stay inside and definitely stay in the county.
Okay Blaine County, what else can we do? 1) How can we get on the list to get the new rapid tests to our valley? 2) Consider making an online order for groceries and pick up curb side—does it really matter if you don’t get the exact items you want? 3) When you head out to exercise with a friend, are you really physically distancing 6 feet? 4) Are you sharing rides? 5) How can we get more ventilators to our local hospital? 6) protective gear for hospital staff 7) Do Drs & nurses working day and night need local isolated accommodations? 8) Stay home! We can do this!
It appears that some in the valley believe in herd immunity and are intentionally spreading the virus. I posted this yesterday and nobody has responded. Am I wrong?
Lots of people out and about..
Still waiting for SVCO to console any groups who visited and offer anything for our suffering friends and families . Total silence from the people who stayed open to long for the betterment of their bottom line . If they wait any longer to do so , then we will really know the true existence of their cover up . We are now getting national press coverage from several networks , we are suffering greatly , we need to hear from you , its your community , your brand your village !
RUHolding.....oh brother! Conspiracy theory at its best. Yes, the SVCO's only intention was to ruin this valley with a massive virus ripping through its community. Give me a break. Baldy was closed the day after all of Colorado's mountains closed and the same day as Lake Tahoe. Are you expecting SVCO to have more insight into a pandemic than everyone else? If you are looking for some hand-holding find another town and leave this valley to those that just get on with it without pointing fingers at others for what is a global issue.
Pull your head out of the sand . No malicious conspiracy here just noting the fact they have been eerily silent and you are wrong about the closing dates . Settle down take a deep breathe . We want transparency from SVCO .
Wrong about Baldy being closed on Monday, March 16th? This is from SV's website:
Effective March 16, 2020, all mountain operations at both resorts will close. This includes lift operations, ski school, dining outlets, retail and rental services. In Sun Valley, village operations including restaurants and lodging will continue to operate with limited services until further notice.
Wrong about Colorado resorts closing on Sunday March 15th? This from Alterra Resort's website:
After careful thought and deliberation of our duty in the face of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, and in what I believe is in the best interest of our guests, employees and local communities, Alterra Mountain Company will suspend operations at our 15 North American ski resorts, starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice. All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed until further notice.
I am dumbfounded why you feel SVCO owes you anything. Transparency of what? If you want support and guidance, look to your mayor, Blaine County and the state of Idaho. What exactly is SVCO going to say that you would be satisfied with?
And, lastly, we are calm and collected within our household. This too shall pass and in the mean time, we are following the orders from Blaine County for self-isolation. I find no need to slam on SVCO for something that you say is a "cover up."
Calm in our household, following the county's order of self-isolation, knowing that this too shall pass. I am dumbfounded why you need a transparency from SVCO. What exactly are they going to say to you that will be satisfactory? Your use of the words 'cover up" suggests something malicious.
By the way, my dates on when various resorts are spot on. SV closed on Monday 3/16.........Alterra Resorts closed on Sunday 3/15. Those are the facts!
They really want this all to just go away. Potential lawsuits by potentially exposed workers and guests? Loss of wages, medical care, unsafe working conditions? All scary to any company. Oh, and insurance companies might want to claim some loop hole to not pay. Would you be running around talking loudly if there might be any sort liability on your part?
Tony Robbins is one of the main culprits . He had a bunch of people here from China . Staying at the Lodge, and they were all over River Run Lodge, before the Brotherhood. And the welcomed many ,many more , and stayed open well after all the warning signs . Just Sayin ???
He's a P O S. That's not surprising, at all. Is anyone tired of winning, yet? Happy we sold out? Happy our celebrity worship brought this scum bag to our once glorious community, only to be a scourge? All for money. THIS is why I'm angry. I care about people, not money. I can see exactly how the worship of money brought us here. And I can see right through all of you money lovers, and your fake righteousness. Karma is finally going to show you all. I truly hope it was all worth it..
Yep . Agree . Now lets see how all those greedy out of town developers with deep pockets that our mayor loves so much do now .
Are you serious about this?!?! Why does SVC owe anyone anything. There a resort owned by a oil tycoon. Why you assume they care about any valley residents is baffling. They do t pay locals a decent wage. Why would you expect them to address issues that are global?
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/03/27/821958435/why-death-rates-from-coronavirus-can-be-deceiving. this is real actual reporting.
talk about sensationalism......wow
Sensationalism? reporting actual infection rates? I've had three friends in the hospital from this thing. If you think this is overhyped, you couldn't be more wrong. Thanks Mark for putting what is happening here in context.
NPR article is about mortality rates being exaggerated based on small sample of the most sick and at risk or a wider truer sample more representative of the infected population as a whole.
IME article is strictly per capita infection and nothing to do with mortality rates. Blaine County does have a high per capita rate which is what the article is about.
Show up here with 100 other people and there could be 4 who are infected and can infect others. A group of 50 and 2 infected. At the grocery store with 25 and 1 is enough to transmit the virus and increase the spread.
Not sensationalized as you claim, but hopefully will put into perspective how important it is to stay home and/or stay away from others - like our local health professionals have asked.
