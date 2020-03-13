Blaine County commissioners will consider declaring a state of emergency over coronavirus at their regular meeting next week.
County officials agreed at a special meeting Friday to draft a declaration, which commissioners will officially vote on at their meeting Tuesday. The decision followed a statewide declaration of emergency by Gov. Brad Little on Friday morning.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Idaho was announced late Friday afternoon.
The county’s declaration will allow the commissioners to expedite normal budgeting procedures to prepare for coronavirus and give them more flexibility when it comes to adjusting the county budget, according to Blaine County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin.
“The emergency declaration frees up the flow of resources and does things beyond saying ‘Wow, we’re in a crisis,’” said former county commissioner Larry Schoen at the meeting. The commissioners are planning to formalize a contract Tuesday with Schoen, who has unofficially agreed to help the county with communications regarding coronavirus preparation and response.
The commissioners also intend to discuss the creation of some sort of regional emergency coordination team at the upcoming meeting, though county officials are still figuring out what exactly that team will look like.
You haven’t yet?!
This is the time to be a “United Stares” and shut down travel plans, going to eat, shop (be prudent), etc.
This is bigger than individual and or selfish needs. Everyone right know should be acting as if they have the worst case flu! No joke, wait till a loved one gets this. Call me paranoid, skitzofrenik (hooked on phonics didnt work for me), could care less.
This is real and it is in our country.
Take care❤️
And cheers 🍻
