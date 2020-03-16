Blaine County is closing its annex building to the public at the end of the day Monday, but most services will still be accessible online and over the phone.
The county commissioners voted in a special meeting Monday to close the building starting at 6 p.m., when the annex’s normal business hours end. For now, the plan is for the building to remain closed until April 6.
The decision follows Saturday’s announcement that two cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, had been confirmed in Blaine County. As of 4:20 p.m. Monday, no other cases had been found in the Wood River Valley.
County leaders and department heads are still figuring out exactly what the closure period will look like, both for staff and for the public, but members of the public needing services or assistance can still call the same numbers listed on the county website, county spokesman Larry Schoen said. A number of county services, including driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal through the Department of Motor Vehicles, are already available online.
"Like people everywhere, we’re all having to adapt to this situation," Schoen told the Idaho Mountain Express. “Blaine County staff will do their best to help people conduct their business in a timely manner.”
The county commissioners will consider additional precautions—including whether and when to close other county buildings—at their regular meeting Tuesday.
Got there just as they were about to have the meeting about closing. Glad I was able to get it done in person.
