The newly established Blaine County Charitable Fund is issuing weekly grants for workers in need of immediate assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund was established in mid-March by Hailey resident and Sawtooth Brewery co-owner Kevin Jones and Mary Fauth, a nonprofit professional. It does not yet have tax-exempt status but has nevertheless accumulated $138,000 in funding for distribution to those in need of immediate assistance.
“We have been the last resort in some cases,” said Fauth. “They may already have sold a car or turned to relatives and talked to landlords to ask for rent relief. We are looking for people who have dome some legwork on their side first, but we have not declined any applications yet.”
Fauth said many applicants are in crisis and unable to always think very clearly.
“In those cases, we want to give them peace of mind and not add to their level of stress,” she said. “The reason some won’t get a federal stimulus check would be simply because of their documentation status.”
Fauth said applicants are vetted by a volunteer staff of six board members by first getting an overall picture of their financial situation, including whether they have become recently unemployed, their household size and whether the home has any other income generators.
“We try to find out their likelihood of pulling through a rough month or two or three and get copies of their bills and paperwork to see if anyone can be paid directly, and whether or not they are receiving help from other agencies,” Fauth said.
The grants are available for undocumented workers and their families, too.
Fauth said she and her staff are trying to dispel a rumor that undocumented residents and workers applying to the Blaine County Charitable Fund will jeopardize their efforts to get a green card or apply for citizenship.
“The answer is no,” she said.
For more information go to www.blainecf.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is such a great idea and long overdue! Please do not let "mission creep" and the advancement of agendas and "pet projects" destroy what otherwise is a great idea in its present form. Kudos should go to all involved in this effort!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In