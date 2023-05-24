Hailey from Carbonate

Hailey, seen here from Carbonate on May 1, led all Wood River Valley cities in assessed value growth rate.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Property values in the Wood River Valley continue to rise, but “the increase is not as severe during the last two years,” said Blaine County Assessor Jim Williams.

“Things are slowing down a little, and while we haven’t seen a decrease in values, we have seen a decrease in the number of sales,” Williams told the Express.

The total assessed value of properties in Blaine County rose by approximately $2 billion in 2023, a gain of just over 10%. That’s significantly flatter than the 36% year-over-year jump seen in 2022, and the 24% increase in 2021.

Jim Williams

