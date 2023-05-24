Property values in the Wood River Valley continue to rise, but “the increase is not as severe during the last two years,” said Blaine County Assessor Jim Williams.
“Things are slowing down a little, and while we haven’t seen a decrease in values, we have seen a decrease in the number of sales,” Williams told the Express.
The total assessed value of properties in Blaine County rose by approximately $2 billion in 2023, a gain of just over 10%. That’s significantly flatter than the 36% year-over-year jump seen in 2022, and the 24% increase in 2021.
The assessed value of all properties in Blaine County on Jan. 1, 2023—the date on which the Assessor’s Office sets preliminary values for 2023 tax assessments, based on market values in 2022—was approximately $20.75 billion. The assessed value for 2022—based on market values from 2021—was approximately $18.855 billion.
The median assessed value for a residential property in 2023 was $752,287, up from $662,131 in 2022.
The figures do not represent how individual property values might have increased, Williams emphasized. Some properties in an area might have larger or smaller increases, depending on various factors, such as location, property type and age.
“Sale prices continued to increase despite a sharp decrease in the number of sales transactions,” Williams wrote in an email. “Even with the rise in interest rates, the high demand for property in our valley and the limited inventory allowed our real estate market to stay strong.”
Hailey saw the largest increase in terms of total assessed value, climbing 20.47% from approximately $2.17 billion in 2022 to $2.62 billion.
Carey’s total assessed value increased by 12.51%, Sun Valley’s by 10.78%, Ketchum’s by 9.69%, and Bellevue’s by 8.52%.
Commercial values are seeing a steady climb, Williams said, but nowhere near residential values. In terms of residential property rate increases, “The last two years have been just ridiculous.”
Agricultural properties are assessed using entirely different math, he explained. Those parcels have seen some increase in value, but those assessments aren’t market-driven.
“New construction played some part” in increased values, Williams said, “but not as much as the overall market and the desirability of being in the Wood River Valley.”
Williams said his office will begin to send out assessments on May 30. All of them mailed by the June 5 deadline.
However, residents this year will not be able to use the state’s tax estimator calculator as in the past due to the passage in March of House Bill 292 and with it the Property Tax Reduction program by the Idaho Legislature.
The bill promises $355 million in immediate property tax cuts, and a possible reduction of $250 to $1,500 on properties for Idaho homeowners for whom their house is the primary residence.
The bill is also designed to have a longer-term impact, Williams said.
“The second and third years, approximately $110 million will be used to reduce property taxes for owner-occupied taxpayers; approximately $100 million will be used to reduce property taxes for all property taxpayers; and another approximate $100 million will be distributed to school districts on an average daily attendance basis.”
State money earmarked for schools should also reduce property taxes, in that schools would first be required to use the money to make their existing bond and levy payments.
The new tax relief program changes an already complex equation in determining the tax rate owners will ultimately have applied to their property, Williams noted. And higher property values can, but do not necessarily translate to higher property taxes. When values go up, he said, it often means a reduction in the levy rate.
“Property owners should review their assessments and call our office if they have any questions,” advised Williams. “Our team of State Certified Appraisers can explain the sales and methods we used to assess these values. If a property owner believes the value does not accurately reflect the 2022 real estate market conditions, the appraisers can help them through the appeal process.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In