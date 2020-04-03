Blaine County added 31 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing its tally to 382 total positives as of Friday morning, according to the South Central Public Health District.
That's about 16.6 cases per thousand people, based on the U.S. Census Bureau's population estimate for the county--more than 2.5 times the rate of New York City and 23 times Ada County.
St. Luke’s Wood River will re-open limited services for patients without COVID-19 symptoms on Friday, April 3, the hospital announced Thursday evening. Regular operations have been suspended since March 20 following Gov. Brad Little’s announcement of community spread in Blaine County.
“We are taking a thoughtful, measured approach to reinstating services to ensure we deliver exceptional care in a safe environment,” St. Luke’s Wood River Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer Carmen Jacobsen said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate how we best deliver safe patient care given the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are learning, very quickly, just how nimble and resourceful health care providers are having to be through the course of this pandemic.”
Starting tomorrow, the hospital will resume urgent surgeries and reopen the mother/baby unit. The Family Medicine Clinic will reopen on a limited basis starting Monday, April 6. Meanwhile, the walk-in clinic for non-COVID illnesses and injuries will continue in the Physician’s Office Annex Building at 100 Hospital Drive daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Questions on what’s available? Call St. Luke’s hotline at 208-381-9500 or visit stlukesonline.org.
