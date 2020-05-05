Blaine County will open its facilities to the public May 18, county commissioners decided Tuesday, though some departments may adjust their operations to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The commission voted at their regular meeting this week to keep the Old Blaine County Courthouse and the Blaine County Annex building closed to the public until the 18th; last week, the commissioners set the reopening date at May 11.
While normal business hours will resume, some services may be available by appointment only. County leaders are still figuring out what the reopening plans for different departments might look like, but officials are working to establish safety protocol and processes that minimize human contact, County Administrator Derek Voss said.
“How do we reduce risk and maximize the level of service that we contribute back to the community?” Voss said in the commissioners’ regular meeting Tuesday. “That’s our goal and it’s a challenging one.”
The Department of Motor Vehicles, which is inside the Annex building, will be open for appointment only starting the 18th, with a maximum of two people per appointment allowed in the building. All registration renewals and driver’s license renewals must be completed online. Appointments can be scheduled through the DMV page on Blaine County’s website.
Probably a good decision but by May 18 everything should be back to normal and most businesses should be open
