The United States Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in two noncommercial backyard chicken flocks in Idaho, including a flock of 20 chickens in Gooding County and a flock of seven chickens in Caribou County.
The USDA made the announcement on April 15 after samples from both flocks were tested at the Utah Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed positive at the department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
APHIS officials have quarantined both premises and will cull all birds on the properties to curb the spread of the virus, according to the department’s Friday news release.
In light of the news, the USDA-APHIS is encouraging owners of domestic chickens, ducks, turkeys, pheasants, quail, and other poultry to consider bringing birds indoors when possible and prevent any contact with wild birds. Sick birds or unusual bird deaths should be reported to state and federal officials, either through the Idaho State Veterinarian line at 208-332-8540 or through the APHIS toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593.
Poultry farmers with multiple flocks should also use separate rakes, wheelbarrows, feeders and other tools for each flock and should have a change of clothes and boots for each flock, the department stated.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, HPAI is carried by wild geese, ducks and other waterfowl that use the Pacific Flyway, a migratory route that cuts through southwestern, south-central and eastern Idaho. In chickens, symptoms of the highly fatal virus include swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles and hocks, difficulty breathing and stumbling or falling down.
On Friday, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced that it will be partnering with USDA-APHIS to monitor the virus in wild bird populations that are particularly at-risk, such as bald eagles, Canada geese, snow geese, vultures, blue-winged teals and other dabbling ducks. Several migratory snow geese were recently found dead in southwest Idaho and are awaiting HPAI test results, the department stated.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s rare for people to become infected with avian influenzas, and no human cases of HPAI have been reported in the U.S.
“As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 F is recommended as a general food safety precaution,” USDA-APHIS stated. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In