The Idaho Water Resource Board in January voted to approve 18 new infrastructure grants at a cost of $12.5 million, which includes a $309,000 award to local irrigation districts for a project close to Bellevue.
The Wood River Diversion 45 Stabilization and Fish Passage Remediation Project looks to use these funds to revamp diversion structures on the Big Wood River near Bellevue.
The existing diversion structure has caused sediment to accumulate, creating problems both for fish migration and for boaters, according to the application.
In the 2022 session, the Idaho Legislature allocated $75 million to the Idaho Water Resource Board to finance aging infrastructure projects, flood management grants and other water sustainability projects.
Along with Bellevue's project grant, a $500,000 loan to the King Hill Irrigation District, $5 million loan to the North Side Canal Co. in Jerome and a $14 million loan to the Raft River Recharge Group of Burley were disbursed.
