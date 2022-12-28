The city of Bellevue started 2022 in much better financial shape than in 2021, despite the pandemic. After Ned Burns left to take a seat in the state Legislature, city leadership was taken over by former City Council Chair Kathryn Goldman. As mayor, Goldman would have plenty of issues to address in the coming year.
Upon taking office, Goldman reported that the city had taken in $773,000 in emergency COVID-19 funding and was targeting infrastructure for upgrades and repairs. As the year continued, it would become apparent just how much of an upgrade city streets, wastewater and water systems would be required.
A report early in 2022 showed that some city streets were in “dire need” of replacement and that about $5 million in “deferred maintenance costs” over the previous five years had led to their deteriorated condition.
In anticipation of growth, and in the face of soaring housing demand, city leaders came out in support of a plan to split development claims with Hailey on lands in the Flying Hat Ranch. The open fields between the two cities are targeted for annexation. The new agreement under new owners, the Oppenheimer Development Corp., ended a years’ long debate and legal tussle over which city would get to annex and control the property.
Increasing housing density within the city limits also became an objective. The Bellevue City Council approved a text amendment to the city’s building code that eliminated a requirement that multi-family dwellings on smaller than 6,000-square-foot lots in the General Residential district could only be developed by an affordable-housing entity such as the ARCH Community Housing Trust, Blaine County Housing Authority or Habitat for Humanity. Some developers moved to take advantage of the change by year’s end.
The city’s first local-option tax went into effect on July 1, charging Bellevue hotels, motels and short-term rental properties of 30 days or fewer with a 3% tax. Bellevue officially became a “resort city” in the process of opening this new income stream to pay for streets repairs, maintenance, equipment, and improvements, including snow plowing.
Bellevue leaders agreed to go big with building sizes also in 2022. The City Council voted to allow buildings up 36,000 square feet in size and to streamline the approval process. Previously, buildings could only be up to 28,000 square feet. Shortly afterward, the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approved 35,000-square-foot Karl Malone Ford auto and motorsports complex on Main Street.
Community Development Director Diane Shay stepped down from her position in 2022. Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards was given a $20,500 bonus to keep her on the job and reward her for increased responsibilities she took on last year.
Phase two of Strahorn subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon was approved, allowing for an additional 48 units, bringing the total to 94. About 15 new homes were under construction in Strahorn toward the end of 2022.
The city also began analyzing a 400-unit annexation request by Gannett Ranch south of town. It would be the biggest development in the Wood River Valley in a generation. The city also set a new annexation fee and hired outside consultants to process annexations and oversee other city functions.
In the process, city leaders soon found they were facing safety risks and big expenses for upgrades at the sewer plant, and a cost of up to $9 million to fix a water line from a spring in Muldoon Canyon that supplies the city with water.
The P&Z Commission granted a single variance for the 100-ft setback requirement from the Big Wood River, which has eroded away land and land values in recent years near the Draper Preserve in Riverside Estates. The discussion surrounding the variance brought to light conflicting ideas about how and where to try to control the natural movements of the river, and who gains and who loses from such efforts.
By year’s end the City Council was down two seats as Jennifer Rangel resigned.
As winter set in, the city was investigating an allegedly illegal trailer park where some of the hundreds of new immigrants to the valley from South America had been living for quite some time.
Would the city come up with a plan for permitting such housing in 2023? Time will tell. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In