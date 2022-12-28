Gannett Ranch

Framed by Lookout Mountain to the east, Gannett Ranch is located just south of Bellevue city limits.

The city of Bellevue started 2022 in much better financial shape than in 2021, despite the pandemic. After Ned Burns left to take a seat in the state Legislature, city leadership was taken over by former City Council Chair Kathryn Goldman. As mayor, Goldman would have plenty of issues to address in the coming year.

Upon taking office, Goldman reported that the city had taken in $773,000 in emergency COVID-19 funding and was targeting infrastructure for upgrades and repairs. As the year continued, it would become apparent just how much of an upgrade city streets, wastewater and water systems would be required.

A report early in 2022 showed that some city streets were in “dire need” of replacement and that about $5 million in “deferred maintenance costs” over the previous five years had led to their deteriorated condition.

