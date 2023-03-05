The Bellevue City Council approved in July an amendment to the city’s building code eliminating a requirement that multifamily dwellings on lots smaller than 6,000 square feet in the General Residential district be developed only by affordable-housing entities, such as ARCH Community Housing Trust, Blaine County Housing Authority or Habitat for Humanity.

Since then, a number of developers have stepped forward to submit applications for duplexes, which consist of two separate residences.

On Monday, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the findings of fact and conclusions of law and make a decision on design review applications submitted by Derrick Ellis for construction of three new 4,202-square-foot duplexes at 504 N. Fifth St., 604 N. Sixth St. and 608 N. Sixth St.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments