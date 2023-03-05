The Bellevue City Council approved in July an amendment to the city’s building code eliminating a requirement that multifamily dwellings on lots smaller than 6,000 square feet in the General Residential district be developed only by affordable-housing entities, such as ARCH Community Housing Trust, Blaine County Housing Authority or Habitat for Humanity.
Since then, a number of developers have stepped forward to submit applications for duplexes, which consist of two separate residences.
On Monday, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the findings of fact and conclusions of law and make a decision on design review applications submitted by Derrick Ellis for construction of three new 4,202-square-foot duplexes at 504 N. Fifth St., 604 N. Sixth St. and 608 N. Sixth St.
The proposed developments would be built in neighborhoods made up of single-family homes. All three duplexes are planned for 6,000-square-foot lots. No architectural designs have been presented in the record ahead of the meeting, only building descriptions.
According to a memo from the Community Development Department in support of the duplexes, the Bellevue comprehensive plan description for the General Residential zone states, “A mix of residential types should be provided. An adequate inventory of different types of housing should be available to reduce the increase in cost due to market demand."
“The duplex development, as proposed, complies with this component of the plan," the memo states. "New rules expand the developer pool for such projects and outline an approval process for multi-family applications 'when the city deems it a benefit for providing affordable housing.'”
Duplexes would be possible on smaller lots under some circumstances.
The memo states that city code retains language from a previous ordinance stipulating that the 6,000-square-foot minimum lot size restriction would be in place “unless a reduced lot size has been approved by the city through a planned unit development, annexation agreement, development agreement, design review or other similar process or when the city deems it a benefit for providing affordable housing.”
