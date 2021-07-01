A late-night weather event and possible “microburst” on Tuesday left downed trees, limbs and debris scattered around Hailey and Bellevue.
Freidman Memorial Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said weather instruments at the airport measured 40-mile per hour winds at about 11 p.m., which diminished during a rain event and were at about 20 miles per hour by 1:30 a.m.
“There could have been isolated microburst incidents also, which can cause isolated high winds,” said Pomeroy. “There must have been a break in the weather cell when the rain started, but then it kicked up again.”
Pomeroy said the squall did not interfere with airport traffic, since as far as he knew there was no air traffic in the area that time of night.
Trees were reported down in Chantrelle subdivision in Bellevue and in Deerfield subdivision in Hailey. Leaves and limbs could be seen Wednesday morning around old Hailey and at Hop Porter Park.
An unconfirmed report gathered by Pomeroy from Fairfield stated that wind speeds had been measured at 83 miles per hour in the vicinity of Camas Prairie.
A microburst can be wet or dry and is defined by the National Weather Service as a “localized column of sinking air, or downdraft, within a thunderstorm” that can bring wind speeds up to 100 miles per hour.
“As it hits the ground it spreads out in all directions,” the NWS website states. “The location in which the microburst first hits the ground experiences the highest winds and greatest damage.”
