Water leak taints fuel at Bellevue gas station

The Chevron station at 203 South Main Street in Bellevue is offering higher-grade gas at regular price while it awaits final validation from the state Department of Agriculture that its regular-grade fuel is pure.

Following a night of high snowmelt on Dec. 27, the Chevron station at 203 South Main Street in Bellevue experienced an intrusion of water into the regular unleaded underground fuel storage tank, contaminating gas purchased by some customers that day.

About ten customers who purchased unleaded regular fuel that day have been compensated for any damages to vehicles resulting from pumping the contaminated gasoline, Oasis Stop ‘N Go CEO Troy Willie said, though there could be others unaware that they pumped contaminated fuel into their vehicles.

“Our management team shutdown unleaded fuel operations the same day, as alarms were triggered notifying management of the issue with this tank,” Willie said in a statement. “Several customer vehicles were affected that pumped regular gasoline this day.

