Following a night of high snowmelt on Dec. 27, the Chevron station at 203 South Main Street in Bellevue experienced an intrusion of water into the regular unleaded underground fuel storage tank, contaminating gas purchased by some customers that day.
About ten customers who purchased unleaded regular fuel that day have been compensated for any damages to vehicles resulting from pumping the contaminated gasoline, Oasis Stop ‘N Go CEO Troy Willie said, though there could be others unaware that they pumped contaminated fuel into their vehicles.
“Our management team shutdown unleaded fuel operations the same day, as alarms were triggered notifying management of the issue with this tank,” Willie said in a statement. “Several customer vehicles were affected that pumped regular gasoline this day.
“Our premium unleaded, non-ethanol and diesel products were not affected and remain free of any contaminants. All fuel is continuously monitored electronically. We remain committed to offering our customers quality Chevron fuels and a positive experience. We regret the inconveniences caused.”
Willie said in an interview that it hasn’t been easy tracking down customers whose vehicles may have been impacted, because the company does not collect personal data. He said about ten people so far have been promptly reimbursed for all claims for repairs and damages.
“Most of them returned to us because there was a problem with the vehicle,” Willie said. “If there is anybody else out there that filled up on that date, contact us and we will make that right.”
Willie said customers purchasing unleaded regular fuel anytime on Dec. 27 until 4 p.m. would be compensated.
The company has replaced the manhole and is awaiting final validation from the state Department of Agriculture for final approval before allowing the station to sell gas from the tank again, Willie told the Express. ￼
