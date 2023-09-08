A pair of shootings in the Wood River Valley over a nine day span have left residents feeling sad, shocked and concerned for their safety.

On the morning of Aug. 24, police responded to an apparent shooting in Bellevue that left 40-year-old Joshua Takacs dead in his Fifth Street home. After arriving at the house, a Bellevue deputy shot and wounded Charles Christopher Holloway, Takacs’ roommate and a suspect in the case. Holloway was arrested the next day and later charged with first-degree murder. On Sept. 1, police responded to cries for help in Hailey’s Lions Park, where they found 34-year-old Michael Bosse seriously injured with what authorities described as a gunshot wound to the head. Over the weekend, police arrested William “Bill” R. Butler in connection to the alleged shooting. On Tuesday, Butler was charged with attempted murder.

“It’s pretty scary,” said Bellevue resident Pedro Contreras, who lives with his family two blocks from the location of the Bellevue incident. “It happened so close. I knew Josh a long time and the two men who were his roommates. This is devastating. It makes me feel like you don’t always really know who your neighbors are.”

Valley residents express anguish over recent gun violence

“You never know when it will happen or if it will,” said Bellevue resident Mateo Coon of the possibility of further gun violence.
“I have seen a lot of negative outcomes from this kind of trauma, from sadness, anxiety and grief to shock,” said Bellevue resident and mental health counsellor Rachel Foster.

