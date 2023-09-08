“It’s pretty scary,” said Bellevue resident Pedro Contreras, who lives with his family two blocks from the location of the Bellevue incident. “It happened so close. I knew Josh a long time and the two men who were his roommates. This is devastating. It makes me feel like you don’t always really know who your neighbors are.”
Contreras, 29, who works in property management, said the shooting in Hailey about one week later was also distressing.
“That one happened in a park,” he said. “I have kids and I bring them to parks.”
Craig Hill, 78, is a retired realtor who moved to Hailey from Seattle five years ago.
“After the first shooting in Bellevue, I was stunned,” Hill said. “I never thought it would come to Hailey."
Hill said he has become “unnerved” about how comfortable he was before the shootings.
“I used to tell people in Seattle, where this kind of thing happens every day, that they should move here where it is more peaceful,” Hill said. “It’s left me feeling different about living here. I’m not so insulated as I once thought I was.”
James Nelson, a construction worker and Bellevue resident, said he saw police cars gathered four blocks from his house on the morning of the Aug. 24 shooting in Bellevue. He found out later in the day what had occurred.
“Considering what’s going on in the world with gun violence, it doesn’t even phase me,” Nelson said. “There are so many mass shootings that it seems like the new normal. But nobody should have to die of gun violence because of somebody else having a bad day.”
Bike mechanic and Hailey resident Arne Ryason said he believes the shootings are going to “touch everyone” in the valley. He sees outbursts as a reflection of larger societal pressures.
“People are going crazy, and it’s a result of income inequality, which leads to more violence. Bad economic happenings for people lead to bad outcomes,” Ryason said. “Inflation has gone through the roof, and nobody can afford to live anywhere.”
Rachel Foster, 39, is a mental health counsellor and Bellevue resident. She said the shootings we “very unexpected” and that there has been “a lot of tragedy” in the valley recently.
“I thought, ‘Holy crap, this doesn’t usually happen here.’ That’s why we live in a small town,” said Foster.
She said tragedies like the ones that have occurred recently impact the entire Wood River Valley because the community is “small and tight knit.”
“I have seen a lot of negative outcomes from this kind of trauma, from sadness, anxiety and grief to shock. People should know there are resources out there. Counseling is good for people to work through emotions.”
Bellevue resident Mateo Coon, 17, works as a plumber’s apprentice. He said it’s not guns that kill people, but “the dumb people behind them.”
“It’s tragic to hear what happened to Josh,” Coon said. “He was a great guy who always used to joke with me.”
Coon said the recent shootings have made him more cautious.
“I pay attention more to the people I see and hear when I walk 10 minutes to work each day,” he said. “You never know when it will happen or if it will.”
Hailey resident and fifth-generation Idahoan Marsha Kent said the shootings show that there are too many “irresponsible” gun owners.
“I am not anti-gun by any means,” Kent said. “But somehow there have to be more controls on who owns them. It’s too easy to have a gun. I am in favor of strict background checks for anyone who buys one.” ￼
Here is the story of Michael Odiaga shooting rampage in Ketchum from1990.
http://archives.mtexpress.com/archives.mtexpress.com
On paper, the assailant in Lion’s park would have been considered a “good guy with a gun”: NRA member, hunting safety volunteer, etc. but there was also mention of him possibly having dementia and that may become a legal strategy for the defense attorney. This is the part that should worry everyone in the country regardless if you are in a city or in a small mountain town. Most people are not self aware enough to recognize that their mental state is unsafe. There is also a social stigma around seeking help for mental health issues. The aging population in this valley is the majority. If the residents here don’t own guns, their neighbors and friends do. The reality is: we have no idea what is going on in other people’s minds. Period. Gun laws appear to be the most uncompromising political topic out there. It doesn’t matter how many people lose their lives to them— until we have bipartisan cooperation, I am not optimistic that legislation will solve the problem. But we can, as individuals, check on our friends family and neighbors and help each other help themselves and recognize when they need to get help.
"majority"?
22.3% of Blaine County is age 65 and older.....U.S. Census Bureau
does the census count part time residents?
I would love to see a device like the Interlock that is put on people who get too many DUIs, installed on every gun made. In order to use it you would have to blow into it and show you do not have alcohol in your system. I would bet it would eliminiate many of the shootings as in so many have alcohol involved. But it will probably not happen - yeah right, manufacturers willing to do this? Never.
Speaking for myself, I'm at the point where I'd gladly vote to strongly clarify and greatly restrict - or even eliminate the 2nd amendment. The danger guns, and especially military weapons such as AR-15's, posed to our society is not worth it to me. Too many unstable people have access to too many guns. The rest of the western world does not live like this and I believe they are better for it.
Shortly after I moved here in 2002, there was a murder-suicide across from my then house in Woodside (bullet ended up in my garage wall.) Wondered what I had gotten into.
