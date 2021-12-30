The city of Bellevue is advising residents to boil water for all personal uses after crews experienced a drop in water pressure while attempting to repair a leaking line downtown Wednesday evening.
The loss of pressure “could allow contamination to enter the distribution system,” through backflow into the potable water system, the city stated in a press release. “As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.”
“I know this is tough time of year to deal with this sort of thing, but this boil notice is a Department of Environmental Quality requirement,” Mayor Ned Burns said.
Under the advisory, which has been circulated in English and Spanish, the city urges residents to use bottled water or water boiled for one minute and left to cool for everything—including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food and washing dishes—until further notice. Water that has not been boiled could contain bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.
“You may continue to use your water to wash your hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” the notice states. “Please also use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.”
Burns said the boil water advisory will stay in effect until the system has 24 hours of clean water testing or by Monday, Jan. 3, whichever comes first.
The notice came after city staff worked to repair a broken water main at the intersection of North Sixth and Ash streets. Earlier in the evening, crews shut off water to parts of the city in a planned, temporary maneuver to fix the problematic pipe. But when the broken pipe was cut into to make repairs, pressurized water came out.
“It was not expected at all,” Burns said. “We thought the series of valves that we shut off had isolated that portion of the water system, but it did not.”
Burns said the pressure drop occurred when crews shut off multiple valves in the system to try to isolate the pressurized leak.
The city urges residents to share this information with all others, especially those who may not have heard about the water line break, for example people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses.
For more information call Dusty Lindt at 208 481-7102 or Jason Calhoun at 208 727-7134, or email medwards@ bellevueidaho.us. ￼
