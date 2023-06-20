Hearing Wednesday on proposed auto complex in Bellevue

A public hearing will take place on Wednesday to review the design of an auto complex on Bellevue’s Main Street.

Update: June 20

This story, which was originally published June 16, was updated on June 20 to reflect the new meeting date.

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday will consider a conditional use permit application for a proposed 33,500-square-foot Karl Malone Ford and Power Sports that would be built adjacent to Kirtley Street and state Highway 75 in Bellevue, in the Business Zone.

A planned meeting for Monday to address the topic was cancelled due to the holiday.

The application returns to P&Z following major design changes that saw a two-building plan consolidated into one larger structure, according to Errin Bliss of Errin Bliss Architecture, who is submitting the CUP application on behalf of M&M Powersports LLC.

