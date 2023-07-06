July 5 fire

Fire burns through cottonwood trees near the Big Wood River by Bellevue and Friedman Memorial Airport on Wednesday, July 5.

 Photo courtesy of Seth Martin

Sixty firefighters from every local department plus the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management attacked a wildfire west of Bellevue on Wednesday afternoon, working quickly to contain the blaze burning about a half-mile from state Highway 75.

Crews responded to a call around 2 p.m. on July 5 reporting smoke among the cottonwood trees abutting the Big Wood River on private land in the Eccles Flying Hat Ranch, which sits between Friedman Memorial Airport and the Bellevue town line.

Close to midnight Wednesday, the fire had burned about 14 acres of land and was roughly 50% contained, according to Wood River Fire and Rescue. On Thursday morning, Incident Commander Bass Sears said full control would be “possible” Friday, July 7.

