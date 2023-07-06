Sixty firefighters from every local department plus the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management attacked a wildfire west of Bellevue on Wednesday afternoon, working quickly to contain the blaze burning about a half-mile from state Highway 75.
Crews responded to a call around 2 p.m. on July 5 reporting smoke among the cottonwood trees abutting the Big Wood River on private land in the Eccles Flying Hat Ranch, which sits between Friedman Memorial Airport and the Bellevue town line.
Close to midnight Wednesday, the fire had burned about 14 acres of land and was roughly 50% contained, according to Wood River Fire and Rescue. On Thursday morning, Incident Commander Bass Sears said full control would be “possible” Friday, July 7.
The fire continued to burn at presstime midday Thursday, and would likely smolder through the days ahead, Sears told the Express.
“This fire—while being very actively fought—will produce smoke from its interior for quite a few days from today,” said Sears, operations chief with Wood River Fire and Rescue. “Firefighting in these cotton bottoms is extremely dangerous, they are some of the most dangerous fires we can fight in the wildland.”
Even in normal conditions, the trees themselves are weak and prone to fall Sears said; add fire, and they crack with little warning.
“We were hearing a tree fall on its own probably every 10 minutes all evening yesterday,” Sears said. “I can’t justify risking firefighter safety to snuff out every little smoke on the interior when there are no values threatened.”
Sears reiterated that no people or buildings were endangered by the fire. Cattle in the area were moved to safer pastures.
Though the location, concealed by trees near both the airport and the valley’s main artery, prompted the all-hands response, the fire’s proximity to the Big Wood River aided extinguishing efforts.
The BLM supplied a helicopter to drop water on the fire—water pulled straight from the unseasonably high river nearby. In all, the chopper was joined in suppression efforts by a monitoring aircraft and 10 ground vehicles.
The effort was efficient, if costly. Local departments have a mutual aid agreement with the BLM that stipulates the first 24 hours of ground support is free. Air support—including the helicopter and monitoring plane—are billed any time a fire isn’t on or isn’t immediately threatening federal land, Sears said. His “back of the envelope” estimate put the cost of yesterday’s aerial response between $20,000-$25,000 or more “to provide a degree of firefighter safety and to put an effective stop to the fire growth.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though the person that called in the fire suspected fireworks provided the spark, Sears said. A neighbor heard fireworks and then, some 15-20 minutes later, saw the smoke, Sears said.
