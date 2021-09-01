Three Bellevue city council seats will be open for challenge on Nov. 2, election day. Council seats currently held by incumbents Kathryn Goldman, Chris Johnson, and Shaun Mahoney could be won by new and qualified candidates.
Members of the “Common Council,” as its officially called, serve two-year terms. The candidate filing period opened on Aug. 23 and will close on Friday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.
Goldman currently serves as council chairwoman. Mahoney has served multiple terms over the past 14 years. Johnson served on the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission before being elected to his first term on the council in 2019.
By press time on Tuesday, none of the candidates could be reached for comment on whether they will run to keep their seats. No new candidates have yet confirmed that they will run for the open seats.
On Monday, City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards told the Express that she could not “respond as to whether anyone will run against the incumbents” until after the filling deadline.
Potential candidates should start the process soon.
Declaration of candidacy and petition of candidacy forms are available at Bellevue City Hall at the payment window inside City Hall in the office of the City Clerk/Treasurer, 115 E. Pine St. in Bellevue, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or apply on the city website, www.bellevueidaho.us.
Individuals who run as write-in candidates must file a write-in declaration of candidacy no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 10. Write-in declarations of candidacy are also available at City Hall or on the city website.
All completed forms must be turned into Edwards at Bellevue City Hall prior to noted deadline.
