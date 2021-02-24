The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 423 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 today, raising the total to 170,289. Of those, an estimated 93,252 have recovered.
The state reported no new coronavirus-related deaths today. The death toll remains 1,840.
The health department confirmed two new cases in Blaine County today, leaving local totals at 1,940 confirmed and 206 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 284 local cases.
97,272 Idahoans have received both doses of coronavirus vaccine. A further 121,889 have received one shot and are awaiting their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 1,502 and 3,553, respectively.
Read on for updates about local flu cases, District 26 lawmakers’ legislative priorities, Bellevue’s development impact fees and more top news from Wednesday, Feb. 24.
• Flu cases are down significantly in Blaine County—and across the country—this season, likely as a side effect of COVID-19 mitigation measures: wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding large gatherings. St. Luke’s Wood River ER administered 88 flu tests between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31 this season, yielding zero positive results.
• With Idaho’s 2021 legislative session now halfway done, representatives from District 26 held a community forum for Blaine County constituents to review some of their top priorities. Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, shared their thoughts on education, Medicaid, COVID-19 and other issues.
• The Ketchum City Council considered making substantial changes to citywide recycling services contracted to Clear Creek Disposal, eyeing single-stream “commingled” recycling. While that change could increase the percentage of materials actually recycled, it would also increase customers’ monthly bills. The council opted to stick to the current multi-stream model for now.
• The Bellevue City Council voted to pass the city’s development impact fee ordinance this week, although the vote will not be legally binding at the moment. City staff realized the approval lacked proper legal notice, so the council will have to vote again next month. Once passed, the ordinance will open up important new revenue streams for the city.
• The Idaho Mountain Express’ Woman of the Year award now has three finalists: Executive Director of the Crisis Hotline and Bellevue Alderman Tammy Davis; Dr. Deb Robertson, emergency department physician at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center; and nonprofit leader Penny Weiss.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In