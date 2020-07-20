Idaho experienced a statewide increase of 1,514 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since Friday, 393 of which came today, Monday, July 20. That leaves the statewide total at 15,266, of which 4,335 have recovered. Four more people died with the virus over the weekend, leaving the total death toll at 118. Health officials are currently monitoring 10,813 active cases of coronavirus.
Blaine County gained two more confirmed cases among residents over the weekend, leaving local totals at 543 confirmed and 15 probable. Elsewhere in the South Central Public Health District, Cassia, Minidoka, Jerome and Twin Falls all saw their case counts rise over the weekend. Twin Falls’ combined total of confirmed and probable cases is now nearing 1,000.
Here are some of the weekend’s top stories.
• COVID-19 has impacted local recreation in a number of ways, our Tony Evans reports. The Blaine County Recreation District closed its Fitworks exercise facility for a few days a couple of weeks ago after learning one of its clients was suspected of having the coronavirus, and the BCRD’s summer camp enrollment is at about 65 percent of the norm to implement strident safety standards.
BCRD’s trails and outdoor facilities have seen major spikes in attendance, though.
• The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency approved more than $500,000 in funding in support of a proposed affordable housing development that will be constructed where Ketchum’s current city hall is located. The funding will go towards the surrounding infrastructure and falls in line with the KURA’s priority of assisting in providing the city with more affordable housing.
The development promises 55-56 affordable housing units in two buildings on the property where city hall currently stands. The project relies heavily on 9 percent tax-credit financing from the Idaho Housing and Financing Association. Last year, the plan missed out. The IHFA will decide sometime after Thanksgiving on which applications will receive the funds this round, and if the Bluebird Village development does not receive funding, the developers plan to pursue other avenues of financing.
For the full story on the Bluebird Village, see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
• On the topic of affordable housing, the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a county code that will allow mobile home parks to operate at a higher density than currently permitted under zoning laws.
• Ketchum man Timothy Semones is facing a jury trial in September after being indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud following an FBI investigated. He could be sentenced to up to 30 years in a federal prison if found guilty.
Semones, husband of Ketchum architect Susan Desko, was indicted by the federal government after allegedly transferring funds from a California-based company where he worked as chief financial officer into his personal company’s bank account and into Desko’s account, apparently to help fund construction of a home north of Ketchum. According to court records, Semones allegedly embezzled $3 million.
• The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to continue discussions about the fiscal year 2021 budget. During the meeting, council plans to review proposed budgets for the general fund, water and wastewater funds as part of the process toward finalizing all departmental budgets.
For more top local and regional news, check mtexpress.com at any time, and look for this Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In