Tammy Davis resigned last week from the Bellevue City Council, about two weeks before public budget meetings are set to begin for the next fiscal year.
Davis cited a “full plate” of professional duties for leaving to position, and said she would remain involved in community action.
On Monday, Mayor Ned Burns thanked Davis for her “public and private service” to the city and called for letters of interest from Bellevue residents willing to fill the seat.
Davis served for three years in the position during her most recent term. Collectively, Davis has served a total of 13 years on the Council in the last 20 years.
In recent weeks she has criticized the Council and mayor’s approach to budgeting for not including the public in decision-making.
“Because of the way our budget is always short, it would help us to let citizens know what our budget is and be more transparent with the budgeting process,” Davis said in an interview earlier this onth.
Two budget workshops in recent weeks have been attended almost entirely by city leaders and staff.
Davis is the executive director of the Crisis Hotline and co-chair of the Hispanic-LatinUS Leadership Task Force. She also is the executive director of the Building Materials Thrift Store on Main Street.
Davis said she would like to form a “citizens advisory committee” to “empower the voice of the community,” but said she is uncertain if there would be interest.
Meanwhile, she has recommended that Burns appoint Jennifer Rangel to fill her seat.
“She is young, educated and was born and raised here,” Davis said.
City Council members earn $50 per month, “but none of us are doing it for the money,” she said.
Davis said she earns $24,000 per year at the Building Materials Thrift Store, which has been able to donate $100,000 to community nonprofits through sales of used items since rebooting in Bellevue last year.
The City Council is doing a “good job,” Davis said, but she’d like to see elected officials do more to educate the public on city services and governmental processes.
“It’s a good council and they all care, but they need to be more connected to the citizens and have them understand things. They are complaining about the streets. We should help people know if they want a different level of service, this is what it is going to cost. You can’t just go out for a revenue increase without more effort at informing the public.”
