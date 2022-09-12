The Bellevue City Council will review a planned unit development application and preliminary plat application today for phase two of Strahorn Subdivision, which would add 49 lots to the ongoing development in Slaughterhouse Canyon.
The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission recommended both approvals last month and addressed floodplain risk to homeowners. The commission agreed with developer Jeff Pfaeffle and his team’s assessment that federal floodplain management processes would suffice to ensure homeowner and property safety.
In July, P&Z Chair John Kurtz questioned the applicant’s design for redirecting Slaughterhouse Creek, saying it might not contain flows. Pfaeffle succeeded in August in acquiring a waiver of the city’s required 100-foot setback from the creek, reducing it to 25 feet. This allows at least five of the subdivision’s lots to remain inside the subdivision plan. Without the waiver, they would not have met the setback requirement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In