The Bellevue City Council voted Monday to a approve a final plat for phase one of Strahorn subdivision, along with a security bond agreement with the developer to ensure the cost of unfinished improvements in the development.
Developer Jeff Pfaeffle thanked the council after lengthy deliberations that followed years of negotiations over the development in Slaughterhouse Canyon.
“There are a lot of young people interested in the development who have lived in the valley for a long time,” Pfaeffle said. “I think phase one will sell out by this summer.”
Phase one of five phases at Strahorn will bring 47 new residential lots into the city on about 17 acres west of Sunrise subdivision.
The City Council also agreed to take dedication of streets within the development, as well as open space bordering on BLM land, under an amendment to the developer’s planned-unit development agreement.
City Councilwoman Tammy Davis cast the lone vote against accepting the street dedication, implying that the cost of their ongoing maintenance should be shouldered by property owners within the development.
“I am hesitant because we tend to overcommit and then we [the Streets Department] are underfunded every year,” Davis said.
Bellevue resident Tom Blanchard said the city had not followed public noticing requirements for the public hearing, nor for a previous related public hearing at the Planning and Zoning Commission, but his objection was overruled by City Attorney Rick Allington.
“I believe the noticing was proper in this case,” Allington said.
The council also voted to approve a security agreement that requires the developer to post a bond of $462,102 to cover the full cost plus 50% of an estimated $308,068 in unfinished improvements to streets and other infrastructure. Completion of the improvements is required by the end of September.
“I have spent plenty of time with all the players on this,” Mayor Ned Burns said. “I am confident that it will not overburden the city’s taxpayers.”
