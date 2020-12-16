The Bellevue City Council granted a six-month extension Monday for final plat approval for the first phase of Strahorn subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon. A final plat is the last approval necessary before a developer can sell lots.
“Such an extension is appropriate under the present circumstances, particularly in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on construction activities over the past year,” Strahorn attorney Jim Laski wrote in a letter to city Community Development Director Diane Shay on Dec. 8.
The first of five phases of the Strahorn subdivision would build 47 residential lots on 18.5 acres at the mouth of the canyon. At full buildout, the development would have 205 lots.
Shay said in an interview that the pandemic has resulted in various agencies scaling back operations and that the developers were faced with road and infrastructure construction challenges after they were granted a preliminary plat approval about a year ago. She said they are still eager to move forward in the current burgeoning real estate climate.
“For reasons that should be obvious, they have simply had to wait a bit,” she said.
Strahorn developer Jeff Pfaeffle told the City Council on Monday that paving is scheduled for roads at the site, and that a construction company is poised to start building homes in the subdivision.
“Six months should be a good amount of time for us,” Pfaeffle said.
