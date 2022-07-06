The St. Luke’s Health System, St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation and ARCH Community Housing Trust took another step Friday toward completing a 12-unit workforce-housing initiative announced in partnership last fall.
Representatives of the organizations held a groundbreaking ceremony for a fourplex in Bellevue that will provide housing for St. Luke’s Wood River employees and their families. The development on Fourth Street is expected to be completed in one year.
The foundation uses donated funds to support St. Luke’s facilities in the Wood River Valley and enhance the services they provide. ARCH is a nonprofit organization that works to promote and develop affordable housing for Blaine County residents.
Michelle Griffith, executive director of ARCH, said the project is an important step in efforts to address the workforce-housing crisis in the Wood River Valley.
“Our partnership has been a tremendous asset to our organizations and has served as a model for employee-housing development, both locally, regionally and nationally,” she said.
Each unit in the fourplex will have three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as an attached garage, storage and a private outdoor space.
St. Luke’s Health System and the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation will provide funding for the construction, while ARCH is contributing the land and will oversee construction, St. Luke’s stated.
Another project being conducted through the partnership is developing four three-bedroom, single-family homes in Quigley Farm in Hailey. Construction began last fall and the houses are anticipated to be completed and ready for occupancy this fall.
The remaining four units of the 12-unit initiative are planned for the Woodside neighborhood of Hailey.
The residences will be long-term rentals for St. Luke’s Wood River employees who meet criteria of the hospital. Leases will stipulate that continued employment is a condition of housing, St. Luke’s stated.
Almita Nunnelee, COO and chief nursing officer of St. Luke’s Wood River, said the housing shortage in the region has had substantial impacts on the workforce.
“The limited availability of housing to rent or own is a challenge felt by our entire community and significantly impacts the ability to recruit and retain employees at [St. Luke’s],” she said. “It affects all job families and levels, clinical and non-clinical. Despite offering financial incentives, the lack of available housing and the cost of living are frequently cited as the primary reason for declination of employment offers.”
In addition to the “significant investment” being made to develop the housing units, “St. Luke’s is continuing to pursue several other strategies to support hospital employees and their families,” Nunnelee said.
Megan Tanous, chief development officer of the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, said she believes it is important to fund projects that support hospital employees.
“St. Luke’s Wood River has always provided exceptional health care to our community and COVID has created the greatest need for medical resources in our nation’s history,” she said. “Through it all, our goal to ensure clinical excellence and empower health for all remains paramount and investing in housing aids in our ability to deliver.”
To support the initiative to build housing for health-care workers, visit slwrf.org or call Tanous at 208-727-8444.
￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
This is how the workforce/housing shortage will get solved in the WRV. By employers. Look for BCSD to do something similar. Meanwhile, it looks like Marriott is a go and will require taxpayer subsidized housing for up to 75 workers. What is the City of Ketchum plan to house these people? Why do taxpayers have to pony up for a Utah developer?
"This is how the workforce/housing shortage will get solved in the WRV. By employers." I guess you miss my point, as usual. St Luke has the money to invest on their housing needs, instead they leach of the public's good will. Maybe if you were here to see SLH weasel their way into being the only health care people in the valley and how they kept out any competition you might have a different view.
You seem to have two issues. 1 that STL is a crap monopolist hospital. 2. That they are leach off public goodwill to get housing for its workers. I will confess that I don’t understand your second point. Is it because they are working with ARCH? If that os an issue for you, what are your thoughts on a Marriott working with the for profit developer of Bluebird using at least $10mm of the public’s money?
"That they are leach off public goodwill to get housing for its workers." Yes, it's because they can afford to provide for themselves. Since they have entrench themselves as the sole providers of hospital care, they leave the community with little choice but to subsidize they're housing problems.
A little back round. There use to be two hospital in the valley, but due to management problems the county commissioner, led by a dilettante wealthy commissioner, sound familiar, brought in STL to pawn off the problem. STL bullied their way through the building process and controlled the evolution of medical care in the valley. For the longest time STL didn't have helicopter service and St. Alphonse landed THEIR choppers on the road in front of the KT hospital. To this day there isn't competent trauma abilities here. If you fly you die! STL services are based on profit not saving lives.
Amazing. . . A private for profit business monopoly get special housing deals while the owners hang out on their yachts and luxury McMansions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In