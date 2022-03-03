Kathryn Goldman left her city council seat in January to become the mayor of Bellevue. In recent weeks six residents have stepped forward to say they would like to take the vacant seat, filling a leading position in city government.
Goldman provided a list of the contenders on Thursday: Nicole Williams, Robin Leahy, Heather Fyock, Chris Watson, Frank Suwanrit and Ray McCollum.
Suwanrit has served as the city’s public works director. McCollum is a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Watson has been a citizen watchdog of city expenditures in recent months, triggering a report on Bellevue’s spending of COVID-19 relief funds.
Williams, Leahy and Fyock are not regulars at council or planing and zoning meetings, and do not appear to have held previous posts in city government operations.
Goldman is in the process of reviewing all of the applications and will have sole authority over nominating a candidate. She said Thursday that she has closed the application process and will come to council by the end of the month with a recommendation for an appointment to the city council seat.
Goldman’s chosen candidate will need to be approved by a majority vote of the council. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In