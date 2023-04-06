Side channel work underway in Big Wood River in Bellevue

The Wood River Land Trust started work last month to excavate two dry side channels on the west side of the Big Wood River in Bellevue.
The goal of the project is to encourage flood conveyance at lower flows, provide flood mitigation, reconnect the broader floodplain, enhance natural fluvial processes, and provide habitat for trout and other wildlife species.
“Side channels offer critical spawning and rearing habitat for trout and allow fish to escape high velocity flows. The upstream floodplain side channel inlet will incorporate a large woody debris jam, providing additional habitat cover and promoting channel stability,” the Land Trust said in a statement.
Wood River Land Trust River Program Director Cory McCaffrey said crews will remove about 10,000 cubic yards of river rock and sand from 1,700 feet of river bottom by the time the project is completed in mid-April.
“I took this job to protect and prioritize the resource that is the Big Wood River,” McCaffrey said. “Seeing this project bring together neighbors, municipalities, and other stakeholders around the shared love of the river is what this work is all about. I am very excited about the opportunity to open up this amount of critical habitat.”
McCaffrey said the majority of work will take place on the west side of the Big Wood on the Drinkers of the Wind property, which has recently become subject of development talks.
“They’ve been very helpful and supportive on this project and it is much appreciated,” he said.
Work began following an avalanche near Colorado Gulch, which intermittently dried up the Big Wood River intermittently.
“The slide may have been challenging for the fish, but it came flowing back online rather quickly,” McCaffrey said. He said the side channel excavation will reduce the impacts of flooding for homeowners across the river, where some home lots have been reduced due to erosion.
“It will provide a huge benefit for homeowners because the new side channel will expand the surface of flooding in the river and thereby reduce the velocity of water and shear stress, or force against the river bottom, both of which lead to bank erosion,” McCaffrey said. He said the river used to hug the Drinkers of the Wind Side. Now, it hugs the Riverside Estates side.
“The new channels will allow the river to take on more water,” he said.
This project is the current phase of an ongoing years-long plan to restore a mile-long stretch of the Bellevue reach of the Big Wood River.
In 2020 the Land Trust completed a bank stabilization project above Howard Preserve, and in 2021 another side channel restoration project was completed at Lower Howard Preserve.
The next step in the design will take place later this year on the District 45 diversion canal dam to increase connectivity and remove an existing fish barrier.
