Side channel work underway in Big Wood River in Bellevue

Crews with heavy equipment are removing 10,000 tons of rock and sand from the bottom of the Big Wood River to restore the floodplain.

 Courtesy photo

The Wood River Land Trust started work last month to excavate two dry side channels on the west side of the Big Wood River in Bellevue.

The goal of the project is to encourage flood conveyance at lower flows, provide flood mitigation, reconnect the broader floodplain, enhance natural fluvial processes, and provide habitat for trout and other wildlife species.

“Side channels offer critical spawning and rearing habitat for trout and allow fish to escape high velocity flows. The upstream floodplain side channel inlet will incorporate a large woody debris jam, providing additional habitat cover and promoting channel stability,” the Land Trust said in a statement.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments