Due to a staffing shortage, the city of Bellevue is expecting delays while clearing streets of snow this winter.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman this week urged patience following snowstorms and asked residents to clear sidewalks on their property to help city crews.
“Some roads will not get the same level of service and may be only plowed minimally or will have snow and ice on the roadway for longer periods of time,” Goldman in a statement. “Depending on the severity of the storm, it may take several hours to several days for life to return to normal.
“In the aftermath of the storm, be patient and self-sufficient, and travel only if it’s absolutely necessary.”
The Bellevue Public Works Department is down to three employees from the seven who are usually on call for snow removal. To make up for the lack of workers, the city contracted with Pappas Pumping and Land Development Company, to provide on-call snow plowing services.
When snow accumulations reach three inches, the city will plow Main Street and the streets near schools and other critical locations, such as City Hall and the fire station first.
In addition to Main Street, the City’s top priority streets include Pine, Ash, Beech and Second streets, and Spruce Street from Main to 6th St.
Goldman urges residents to consider potential delays while planning for morning and afternoon commutes, and to shovel walks before ice accumulates. She recommends the use of calcium chloride, (sometimes called “hot melt”) rather than sodium chloride (rock salt) because it is less damaging to sidewalks and plants.
“Also, it works at a much lower temperature, so it is more effective in freezing conditions,” Goldman said.
“If your home or business is at a corner, please remove the snow from the sidewalk ramps so children and other pedestrians can cross the street. If you can afford one, buy a snow blower, and help your neighbors. Make sure you blow the snow into your yard and not the street.”
To view the city’s snow removal policy, visit the city’s website at www.bellevueidaho.us. For more information, contact Goldman at 208-788-2128. ￼
Glad I don't live in Bellevue with such an inept city government. Why were they talking annexation when they can't even handle their existing responsibilities?
