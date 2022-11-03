Bellevue, Main Street, Winter (copy)

Bellevue will prioritize snow removal in high-traffic areas this winter, including main and other downtown streets.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Due to a staffing shortage, the city of Bellevue is expecting delays while clearing streets of snow this winter.

Mayor Kathryn Goldman this week urged patience following snowstorms and asked residents to clear sidewalks on their property to help city crews.

“Some roads will not get the same level of service and may be only plowed minimally or will have snow and ice on the roadway for longer periods of time,” Goldman in a statement. “Depending on the severity of the storm, it may take several hours to several days for life to return to normal.

