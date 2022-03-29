The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously to approve Robin Leahy to fill a vacant council seat on Monday.
Leahy, who was nominated by Mayor Kathryn Goldman, was sworn into office during Monday’s meeting.
Leahy grew up in Bellevue and is a Hailey business owner. She fills the position vacated by Goldman, who took over the mayor’s office following former mayor Ned Burns’ departure to fill a seat in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Goldman, who interviewed several candidates for the position, touted Leahy’s volunteer service to the city.
“This is an excellent choice,” said City Councilman Greg Cappel.
Leahy’s husband, Bob Leahy, was elected to the city council in 2014, after he and others were critical of the speedy process the city had taken with a controversial proposal to annex Eccles Flying Hat Ranch at that time.
“It was a great experience for him,” Leahy said of her husband’s tenure, “and I learned that you need family support and the time commitment to fill the position. I’d rather be a part of making Bellevue a better place than sitting on the sidelines.”
Leahy’s term ends on Jan. 9, 2024. She will have to run in the November 2023 election to keep her seat on the City Council. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In