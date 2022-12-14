Bellevue’s municipal wastewater facility needs “immediate action” to address multiple safety risks for staff and to continue effective operation for residents, according to a report presented to the city council this week.
The news comes at a time when the city is facing possible annexations to the north and south that could increase demand on the complicated sewer system.
The assessment was conducted by Operations Management Consulting Services and presented by Jay Irby and Ty Waterman. The company was retained in October to provide a “full-scale” evaluation of existing conditions of equipment, structure, electrical components and operational practices in the system.
The final report contained dozens of safety and operational recommendations for emergency backup of sewerage lift stations, personnel safety equipment and protocols, equipment acquisitions, updated electronic systems and ongoing inspection scheduling.
“We have a large list [of issues] that has been overlooked for years,” said Waterman. “There is a lot of equipment running now that if it went down, you don’t have a spare.”
Irby said possible annexations could provide stress on certain collection points in the system.
“You’ve got a lot of [proposed] expansion to the south that could lead to backups,” Irby said.
The cost of recommended improvements is about $1.65 million, with additional annual expenses of about $30,000. Irby said following these recommendations would get the wastewater treatment facility “back on its legs.”
According to the report, personnel operating the facility are at risk of poisoning by chlorine gas, which the consultants said should be phased out. The report also calls for a written safety program, integrated electronic monitoring and five-year rotating inspection plan.
“It’s a mess,” said City Council Chair Doug Brown in an interview following the meeting. Brown attributed the lack of upkeep and safety shortfalls at the facility to poor management, undertrained staff and Bellevue’s lack of a city administrator.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said the city will submit a letter to the Department of Environmental Quality to request funding for solutions.
“This will not happen overnight,” Goldman said. “The most important thing now is that we know where we need to go.”
Goldman said the city will address the issues further at a planning retreat on January 25.
In other Bellevue news:
l The City Council approved a preliminary plat for a townhome, submitted by Galena Engineering on behalf of Orchard Townhomes. The applicant will subdivide the lot under existing townhomes at 313 S. 7th Street.
l The City Council hired Kenny Aguayo as the city’s code enforcement officer.
l The City Council approved a renewed contract with Jesus Freak Consulting, LLC for water-system management services.
l The City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Ketchum that joins Bellevue with the Idaho Resort Cities Coalition.
l The City Council approved a letter to the Idaho Transportation Department regarding possible changes to state Highway 75, which could include highway connections with proposed annexations of Eccles Ranch and Gannett Ranch and calls for the use of roundabouts to increase traffic safety. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In