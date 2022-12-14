22-03-04-bellevue-sewer-treatment-plant (copy)

Repairs to Bellevue’s sewer plan have been an ongoing concern for city officials.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Bellevue’s municipal wastewater facility needs “immediate action” to address multiple safety risks for staff and to continue effective operation for residents, according to a report presented to the city council this week.

The news comes at a time when the city is facing possible annexations to the north and south that could increase demand on the complicated sewer system.

The assessment was conducted by Operations Management Consulting Services and presented by Jay Irby and Ty Waterman. The company was retained in October to provide a “full-scale” evaluation of existing conditions of equipment, structure, electrical components and operational practices in the system.

