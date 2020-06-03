The Bellevue City Council approved a plan to increase outdoor literary experiences for kids and adults by installing a “story walk” book walk for kids and another free outdoor borrowing library during its regular meeting last week.
Bellevue Library Executive Director Kristin Gearhart proposed adding a third “little free library” to the city’s public spaces, his time at O’Donnell Park.
The library funded construction of two previously, at Chantrelle Subdivision and at Memorial Park, which were built by volunteers using about $100 in materials.
These small weatherproof structures operate on the honor system.
“We ask that people give a book when they take a book,” Gearhart said.
Gearhart said the project cost and stewardship of the third little library would be covered by the Bellevue Elementary School.
“We are trying to keep kids reading this summer,” Gearhart said.
Gearhart also gained support for a story walk public book reading tour through O’Donnell Park for kids. The project would consist of laminated pages from kids’ books posted along a walk through the park.
“This would be very inexpensive,” Gearhart said, and funded through the library budget. ‘This would let people know that we are still here for them.”
The little libraries and story walks would be designed to be used “at your own risk,” with regard to coronavirus transmission, Gearhart said.
“All of our library books are quarantined for five days because that is how long the government says the coronavirus can live on paper,” she said.
The Bellevue Library is open for curbside pick-up and drop-off only and accessed by telephone.
“There is no scheduled date for reopening,” Gearhart said. “We will reopen when the city hall decides to reopen.”
