A murder-suicide investigation continued Thursday with little new information on the deaths of Ashley Midby and Jared Murphy, whose bodies were found in an office adjacent to a Bellevue coffee shop last week.
Lynn Hightower, a spokeswoman for Idaho State Police, told the Mountain Express on Thursday morning that she had no updates to share on the case.
Midby, 34, and Murphy, 28, both of Bellevue, were found dead in an office area adjacent to the coffee shop shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Both appear to have died of gunshot wounds, ISP said earlier this week.
Midby and Murphy were “well known to each other,” ISP said on Friday.
According to call logs obtained by the Mountain Express, the Bellevue Marshal’s Office responded to an address county records identify as Murphy’s Bellevue home for a “domestic verbal” incident on Monday, Oct. 19. Police were also called to Murphy’s house twice on Friday, Oct. 23, after his death. One of those calls resulted in a report that is currently part of ISP’s investigation, Bellevue Marshal’s Office Deputy Kirtus Gaston told the Mountain Express on Thursday. Due to its involvement in the investigation, Gaston said that the Bellevue Marshal’s Office could not provide that report to the Mountain Express and directed the Express to ISP, the investigating agency.
Hightower told the Mountain Express that she could not comment on whether calls to Murphy’s house in the week of the shooting are part of the ongoing investigation.
An autopsy on the bodies was performed on Monday. Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel told the Idaho Mountain Express on Thursday that he had not received any preliminary information from the autopsy other than the general cause of death. It could be a matter of weeks before the autopsy results are finalized and an official determination is made on whether one of the wounds was self-inflicted, Mikel said.
Investigators have not said who is thought to have carried out the apparent murder-suicide or whether any weapons were found at the scene.
Midby worked at the coffee shop where her body was found. She was a “daily fixture” in the lives of many Bellevue residents, according to Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns. The city is assisting the family in organizing a candlelight vigil in Midby’s memory at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, Burns said on Tuesday.
Murphy, a Bellevue mayoral candidate, worked as an officer in the Hailey Police Department from 2018 until the time of his death, according to employment records obtained by the Express.
Additional reporting by Mark Dee.
