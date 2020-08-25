The city of Bellevue has four elected positions up for the fall election—the mayor’s seat and three city council spots.
So far, no one has filed to fill them, not even the incumbents.
“No one has submitted filings for any opening office at this time,” City Clerk Marian Edwards said Monday.
The seats on the November ballot are held by Mayor Ned Burns and council members Doug Brown, Greg Cappel and Tammy Davis.
The filing deadline for declarations of candidacy is Friday, Sept. 4. The deadline for write-in candidates is Sept. 11. The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Candidates for city elected office are required to file a declaration of candidacy specifying the office sought and affirming that the individual is a “qualified city elector,” which means they need to be at least 18 and a U.S. citizen, with the candidate’s primary residence within the city. The candidate must have resided in the city for at least 30 days prior to submitting their declaration.
The declaration must be accompanied by a nonrefundable filing fee of $40 and a petition of candidacy signed by at least five qualified city electors with the signatures verified by the County Clerk’s Office.
Declarations of candidacy forms are available at Bellevue City Hall at the payment window on the west side of the building in the office of the city clerk/treasurer at 115 E. Pine St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All Bellevue elected offices are for two-year periods.
