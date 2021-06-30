Monday’s preliminary budget workshop for the city of Bellevue yielded concerns over major sewer system expenses, a new building for the marshal’s office and the need for code enforcement to keep residents from encroaching on city rights of way.
The workshop allowed department heads to report on budgeting needs ahead of the city’s annual budget hearings later this summer, including the need for office supplies and computer equipment.
“We will be weighing in on the capital improvement plan,” said Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil. She said the city needs a new marshal’s building with an armory, storage space, a “proper evidence room” and training area. No dollar amounts were discussed.
Heil said the city also needs to hire a code enforcement officer.
Community Development Director Diana Shay said she plans to request $11,000 to contract out for GIS mapping services that would create “great visual layers” and zoning districts on city maps, which she said would aid the city’s understanding of water usage, traffic patterns and the scheduled need for road maintenance.
Shay also said the city should also budget for the development of new street standards, an effort that could be shared with the public works department.
“’This hasn’t happened since 1996, and it really needs some work,” Shay said.
Bellevue Library Executive Director Kristin Gearhart told the council that she plans to request funding for three new patron computers, librarian trainings, programming materials and books.
The Fire Department’s proposed budget includes a 3% wage increase for employees and funding for increased fuel costs, Fire Chief Greg Beaver said. He also plans to request a $1,350 software package to upgrade the city’s reporting program—now some 20 years old—as well as funding for new firefighting breathing apparatuses.
Everton Oliveira of the Public Works Department said he would be requesting $70,000-$90,000 for a new dewatering facility at the sewer plant that would reduce sludge hauling from four times each week to once a month, as well as $25,000 for spray-on lift station liners.
“Those are the main projects I am working on right now,” Oliveira said.
Street Superintendent Jason Calhoun is exploring additional vehicles. He would have a better sense of the Street Department’s budget in coming weeks, he said.
City Councilman Chris Johnson asked about the vacant public works director position and when it would be filled.
“We are looking for one,” Burns said.
Johnson urged the city to set aside funding for an asset management plan, which would keep city departments posted on scheduled maintenance needs—something, he said, that “should have happened five years ago.”
Like Heil, Councilmen Doug Brown and Greg Cappel called for funding for a new code enforcement officer to address encroachments by residents onto city rights of way, including the parking of recreational vehicles. The officer would also address what Burns described as “junky looking properties.”
“We are in danger of losing our old-town [appearance] without code enforcement,” Brown said.
City Councilman Shaun Mahoney said the city should focus on fixing potholes and repairing streets.
“Otherwise, Pine Street is going to disintegrate soon,” he said.
City Councilwoman Tammy Davis said she was “disappointed” with the general budget discussion approach thus far.
“Its better to look to the public and get them involved,” Davis said in an interview, “rather than make a wish list from department heads.”
Members of the public will have their chance late next month: The city’s first budget hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In