A Twin Falls-based health-care organization plans to open a medical, dental and behavioral health clinic in Bellevue to serve uninsured and under-insured people in Blaine County.
Family Health Services—a federally qualified health-care provider that serves people of all ages, including Medicare and Medicaid patients—will launch the clinic with a $1 million grant from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation.
The clinic—which will provide pharmacy services—is slated to open this fall.
“I believe this is one of the most impactful efforts that SLWR Foundation and the hospital have undertaken,” said Megan Tanous, chief development officer of the foundation. “Due to financial situations, people who might not otherwise have access to health care and dentistry services will now be able to get excellent medical care.”
Last year, more than 700 Blaine County patients traveled to Family Health Services clinics in Jerome and Fairfield, St. Luke’s stated in a news release.
“St. Luke’s Wood River supports Family Health Services in its mission to help reach the most vulnerable community members in need. We are particularly excited for the expanded access to dental and behavioral health services,” said Erin Pfaeffle, St. Luke’s Wood River director of community engagement.
“Access to affordable dental care and behavioral health services complements St. Luke’s work to address the health priorities of the community as identified in the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment,” St. Luke’s stated.
Family Health Services works to reach people who might be reluctant to access care or who might not be aware of how to access care.
“Often, those managing chronic disease fall into this category and end up needing urgent or emergency care that may have been preventable,” St. Luke’s stated. “Adding a location in Bellevue removes the barrier of missing work and/or school, as well as incurring additional expenses related to transportation to receive services outside of Blaine County.”
All services for the uninsured will be significantly discounted based on a patient’s federal poverty level, St. Luke’s stated.
Family Health Services also sees a high number of Medicaid patients, specifically those in need of dental and behavioral health care, St. Luke’s stated. Many Blaine County behavioral health providers and dentists do not accept Medicaid.
Family Health Services is working to hire two full-time nurse practitioners, one full-time dentist, one part-time hygienist, one full-time licensed clinical social worker counselor, one full-time pharmacist and bilingual support staff.
The nonprofit organization has secured a lease for a 4,136-square-foot building on Main Street in Bellevue. The grant from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation will assist with start-up costs—including remodeling the building and equipment—as well as financial support for the five-year lease.
Typically, government grants fund the start-up costs of federally qualified clinics. The grants are based on median income and health statistics. Blaine County’s median income is too high and its health statistics are too good to qualify for a start-up grant.
Carmen Jacobsen, chief operating officer of St. Luke’s Wood River, said St. Luke’s will partner with Family Health Services “to help improve access to care and to further deliver on our mission of improving the health of everyone in the communities we serve.”
