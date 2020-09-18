The Crisis Hotline has re-established the Building Material Thrift Store at 213 N. Main St. in Bellevue.
It replaces a similar operation founded in Hailey by contractor Bruce Tidwell in 1999 to benefit the Wood River Land Trust.
Tidwell’s operation closed recently after more than 20 years. In that time, it rescued thousands of household appliances and other items from demolition and burial in the landfill, selling them at bargain prices. The items were received as tax deductible donations.
Bellevue City Council Member and Crisis Hotline Executive Director Tammy Davis acquired the signage, moving truck and storage racks from the previous thrift store operation. She expanded the business plan into what she described as a “2.0 version.”
Sales of tables, lamps, furniture, stoves, building supplies and other items from the store will benefit the programs and services provided by the 24-hour Crisis Hotline, including its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program and a new bilingual support line.
The Crisis Hotline board and Davis also created a means for any other local nonprofit or public service agency that wishes to participate in the operation of the thrift store to potentially earn a percentage of net proceeds generated by sales.
The names of participating nonprofit partner organizations will be put on a board at the cash register and the customer will decide which organization they would like to receive the share of proceeds, Davis said.
“This is a perfect opportunity for each of these partner organizations to collaborate in raising funds while simultaneously fulfilling the mission of the Building Material Thrift Store by recycling, reusing and repurposing building materials, thereby giving new purpose and meaning to that which would otherwise be disposed of,” Davis said.
The store will pick up donations at your home, building or worksite, Davis said. Bellevue firemen and police officers will be participating in donation pick-ups. Representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Environmental Resource Center are also donating time in the store in exchange for potential disbursements from sales.
To make a donation or learn more call 208-788-0014.
