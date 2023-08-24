The Bellevue City Council will hold a vote on Monday to elect a new mayor to replace Kathryn Goldman, who stepped down recently due to an illness in her family.
The new mayor will serve at least until January 2024 and would have to run in the November election to keep the position.
Interim Mayor and former City Council Chair Doug Brown will oversee the Monday vote among city councilmembers at 5:30 p.m. He said in an interview that according to the city code, the new mayor could be selected not only from the council, but from the community at large.
“But that is not going to happen,” said Brown. He said the council is highly likely to choose from the council because they are most experienced at city leadership.
Brown said he would not be running for the mayor’s seat and would reject the appointment.
“It will not be me,” Brown said. “I think I can be more effective in my current position” of council chair
Brown would not comment on whomever else on the council has expressed interest in serving as mayor.
The potential council candidates for mayor are Doug Brown, Sean Mahoney, Christina Giordani, Chris Johnson, Robin Leahy and John L. Carreiro.
If the newly appointed mayor wins the election in November, he or she will serve for two more years.
Also on the agenda in Bellevue on Monday:
Public Hearing to Consider a 12-month extension for the approved preliminary plat application of Karl Malone Ford’s M&M Powersports LLC, for a proposed motorsports complex on Main Street. ￼
