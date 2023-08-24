Bellevue’s City Hall (copy)

Bellevue city leaders will select a new mayor at City Hall on Monday.

The Bellevue City Council will hold a vote on Monday to elect a new mayor to replace Kathryn Goldman, who stepped down recently due to an illness in her family.

The new mayor will serve at least until January 2024 and would have to run in the November election to keep the position.

Interim Mayor and former City Council Chair Doug Brown will oversee the Monday vote among city councilmembers at 5:30 p.m. He said in an interview that according to the city code, the new mayor could be selected not only from the council, but from the community at large.

