The Bellevue City Council will hold a vote today to elect a new mayor to replace Kathryn Goldman, who stepped down recently due to an illness in her family.

The new mayor will serve at least until January 2024 and would have to run in the November election to keep the position.

Interim mayor and former City Council Chair Doug Brown will oversee the Monday vote among city councilmembers at 5:30 p.m in City Hall. The meeting will also be streamed online.

